Ameren aims to charge customers for closure of Rush Island coal plant

ST. LOUIS — The costs to close the region's second-largest power plant, after decades of Clean Air Act violations, are rising.

Electric utility Ameren has proposed the construction of $244 million in electric lines and other upgrades before shuttering the Rush Island Energy Center in Jefferson County. On top of that, it could cost $15 million to $20 million a month, according to one estimate, to keep the plant available until those projects are completed.

And Ameren now says it plans to charge customers for much of it.

Who will pay is one of the thorny issues emerging in the proposal to retire Rush Island early, a decade after the U.S. filed suit against the company, alleging ongoing and illegal air pollution.

A report issued a week ago by grid operators led Ameren to propose delaying the plant’s retirement up to three years while the transmission upgrades are made to shore up grid reliability concerns. Urgent decisions now loom about the "last resort" of keeping the plant running, if alternatives can't be quickly identified. And consumer watchdogs are left bracing for Ameren to charge customers for what the advocates see as the company's mistakes.

“If this is a consequence of their own unlawful or unreasonable action, should ratepayers pay for that?” said John Coffman, a lawyer focused on utility issues for the Consumers Council of Missouri. “I foresee that there’s going to be some fights ahead.”

Both Ameren and the nonprofit Sierra Club, another plaintiff in the suit, declined to comment on questions relevant to the case, given their involvement in the proceedings.

Can Rush Island closure save money?

Rush Island has stirred controversy for more than a decade, since the U.S. sued Ameren after the company modified its generators without obtaining proper permits — changes that significantly increased its output and emissions of pollutants like sulfur dioxide.

The move launched a long and ongoing legal battle that has found Ameren guilty of continued Clean Air Act violations there. Faced with a judge’s order to install expensive pollution controls at the plant as a remedy, the company recently announced that it would instead aim to retire the facility far earlier than its 2039 target, citing “economic reasons” for the change in plans.

Now, the organization that monitors electricity usage across a swath of the Midwest is concerned that Rush Island's closure could, at critical times, leave customers without power.

In a legal filing this month, Ameren cited those concerns from the grid operator, the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, or MISO, as the basis for the company’s new proposal to push back Rush Island’s closure by up to three years. Instead of closing the plant in September, Ameren is looking to keep it in service, at least for times of peak electrical need, as late as the fall of 2025, until the company can build new power lines to bring electricity in from elsewhere, and balance supply and demand.

The company is gearing up to make that investment itself. But it told the Post-Dispatch that it would ask regulators to allow it to charge customers for "any potential court-ordered modifications to the grid."

Ameren also will also likely get paid to keep Rush Island open, even on standby.

John Moore, an attorney focused on energy and transmission issues for the Natural Resources Defense Council, estimates the costs at $15 million to $30 million a month.

“I can assure you it is not going to be cheap,” said Moore.

MISO told the Post-Dispatch that the plant would be the largest, by far, ever to sit on standby across the agency's immense territory — from Louisiana to Canada. Rush Island has more than twice the generating capacity of the next-biggest plant kept in service as a reliability safeguard.

Perhaps worse, the delay means customers won't save in full from the plant's closure. Up to this point, the retirement of the aging coal plant was set to divert investment toward cheaper renewable energy projects.

Some caution patience. That net saving will still materialize, if Rush Island eventually closes more than a decade ahead of schedule.

"Big picture, we're going to come out ahead," said Ashok Gupta, a Kansas City-based energy economist for the NRDC. "If you can get the old stuff out of the rate base sooner … your savings should be higher."

Keep Rush Island as 'a last resort'

Critics now worry that Ameren will try to charge customers for costs that stem from Rush Island’s legal woes — profiting as a result of its own conduct.

That has happened in times past.

In 2005, a mountaintop reservoir at Ameren’s Taum Sauk hydroelectric power plant ruptured and unleashed a billion-gallon torrent of water that rushed through Johnson's Shut-Ins State Park, tearing at least one house off its foundation and injuring several people.

In the aftermath, Ameren was found to have violated more than a dozen regulations and license conditions at the site, and eventually paid $15 million to settle with federal overseers — including a $10 million civil penalty. The company agreed not to charge customers for the costs of rebuilding, but did attempt to bill them for “enhancements” made to the facility. Utility regulators at the Missouri Public Service Commission ultimately disallowed that recovery.

More recently, Ameren agreed in 2016 to pay $2 million to settle another lengthy stretch of Clean Air Act violations after the air around multiple coal-fired power plants was consistently too opaque. The Sierra Club said it’s unclear whether those costs were ultimately borne by Ameren’s customers.

Costs at Rush Island may — or may not — pass regulator approval. Some said the grid upgrades might be interpreted as an inevitable cost that would eventually have been required regardless of Rush Island's retirement.

But it's not even clear who will decide. It could fall to the state Public Service Commission, charged with ruling on state costs. And it could fall to federal regulators, who regulate interstate electricity transmission.

Either way, some lament the mounting price tag.

“I think what it says is there is a bit of failure of planning going on here, as we move through the energy transition,” said Moore, with the NRDC. "We should not be in this situation."

Questions about whether Ameren should be the one to build and own any critical new transmission lines could need to be settled relatively soon. The company is pursuing an expedited review by MISO of the newly identified list of projects, which could be completed by late in the summer.

And exploring any alternative technical solutions will also need to happen fast. MISO officials said on a conference call Friday that keeping Rush Island running as backup is a "last resort," but would need to occur if no alternative can be ready before Sept. 1.

The organization is requesting feedback on potential alternatives until June 24.

