Ameren rates will be going up. The question is: Who will pay, and how much?

St. Louis-based power utility Ameren met with state regulators and consumer advocates on Thursday over coming rate increases.

The state authorized Ameren last month to raise rates enough to boost revenue by nearly 9% or about $220 million a year. The parties discussed at a hearing on Thursday how to divide the costs between residential and industrial customers.

"It's just a matter of how do you split the pie," said John Coffman, a lawyer who advocates on utility issues for the Consumers Council of Missouri, describing the case ahead of the hearing. "That's the one main issue that has not been resolved."

He expects regulators at the Missouri Public Service Commission to reach a decision in the coming weeks.

The company originally sought 12% or $299 million more per year when it filed its request for rate changes in the spring.

Ameren said the increase is needed to cover recent electric grid upgrades and wind farms.

The increases will take effect Feb. 28.

