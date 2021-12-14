Ameren to shutter Rush Island coal plant 15 years earlier

ST. LOUIS — Electric utility Ameren Corp. will shutter its Rush Island power plant in Jefferson County to comply with a court order that would have required the installation of expensive pollution equipment.

The Tuesday announcement by the power supplier for the St. Louis region comes months after a federal appeals court ruled that the utility, heavily reliant on coal to generate electricity, must install pollution controls to reduce the amount of sulfur dioxide emitted from the 1970s-era plant. Experts estimated installation could cost up to $1 billion.

Instead, Ameren opted to retire the plant ahead of schedule. It previously planned to retire the plant, the newest among its four coal plants, in 2039.

An exact date for the closure wasn't disclosed, but the company said in regulatory and court filings it would be at least before the March 2024 compliance date set by a court ruling.

A reliability assessment is underway by the region's grid operator, the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, known as MISO, that should be released in January, Ameren said. Based on the results of that study, the plant could shutter earlier.

The lawsuit prompting the closure was filed over a decade ago at the request of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, accusing Ameren of violating the Clean Air Act by making production upgrades to its Rush Island plant that increased sulfur dioxide emissions without proper permits. The government’s lawsuit accused Ameren of installing new equipment in 2007 and 2010 that allowed Rush Island to burn more coal and thus emit more sulfur dioxide.

Ameren had already planned to shutter its oldest coal plant, Meramec, in far south St. Louis County, next year. The utility said the closure of both plants could cause some reliability issues with its system that will require the installation of new equipment, estimated to cost about $90 million, to protect against storms and lightning strikes.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1