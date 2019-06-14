{{featured_button_text}}

Americare Senior Living has earned a 2019 Customer Approved Award from Lincoln, Nebraska–based healthcare-intelligence firm NRC Health. The award recognizes senior-care organizations across the country for creating an outstanding care experience for their residents.

Ashbrook, Maplebrook and Southbrook in Farmington are Americare Senior Living communities.

Only 20 Independent Living, Assisted Living, or Skilled Nursing organizations earned this

remarkable distinction. Winners were selected according to the results from NRC Health’s 2018 Resident and Family Experience Survey. To qualify, organizations must have a high percentage of respondents willing to recommend their locations to friends and family. This measure is known as the Net Promoter Score (NPS), and it strongly correlates with both customer satisfaction and enduring loyalty.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments