Aptitude Internet Solutions (Aptitude), a Farmington-based internet service provider (ISP), has won a federal grant to provide high-speed internet to more than 600 homes north of Lake Timberline and south of De Soto.

The American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) grant Aptitude has been awarded will help fund the project and bring high-speed fiber internet to the residents of the area.

Officials with Aptitude say the increased speed will allow for new options in healthcare, giving control back to the residents in the form of new telehealth options for preventative care. The company says the area will also see economic benefits, an increase in property values, and the proposed project will directly benefit students, helping bolster their access to learning tools, online curriculum, and other advanced learning prospects.

“Every day, internet access is becoming increasingly vital,” says Cole Smith, founder and CEO of Aptitude Internet Solutions. “So much of our communication, our shopping, paying bills, even learning, now takes place online. Without access to reliable internet, people in rural areas—our families, our friends, people we grew up with—are in danger of being left behind.

"That’s where we come in. That’s why I started Aptitude in the first place, and that’s why we’re excited for the opportunity to provide internet to so many more homes and businesses across the state. This expansion is very much in our DNA.”