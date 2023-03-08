Based in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Flynn Restaurant Group LLC (FRG), Arby’s largest franchisee, recently announced the completion of its $11.5 million-dollar year-long brand revitalization of 32 Arby’s locations across the greater St. Louis area.

RB American Group, which owns and operates more than 360 Arby’s restaurants throughout ten states, reinforced FRG’s commitment to the western Illinois and eastern Missouri areas by adding more than 500 jobs to these respective local economies.

“We are excited to announce the completion of our multi-million dollar Arby’s renovation project across the greater St. Louis area,” said Jerrod Mitchell, Vice President of Marketing, Flynn Restaurant Group. “As a local partner, Flynn Restaurant Group is constantly looking for ways to positively impact and give back to the communities in which we serve. Through these remodels and resulting job opportunities, we hope to demonstrate our commitment to improve the Arby’s dining experience to valued guests and employees across Illinois and Missouri.”

Each newly remodeled Arby’s restaurant features the brand’s upgraded “Inspired” aesthetics, featuring transformative exteriors, new authentic textures, multi-colored wood materials, modern lighting and chalkboard graphics. Construction of each remodel took a few weeks, with each drive-thru remaining open to guests and offering a construction deal – Buy One, Get One Free Classic Roast Beef Sandwiches. Enhancements were made without disrupting restaurant service or food quality.

Flynn Restaurant Group’s revitalization project began in January 2022, bringing enhancements to Arby’s restaurants in various Illinois and Missouri communities, including Farmington.