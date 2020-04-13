Area native and team answer call for emergency ventilators

The team made a mechanism to squeeze the resuscitation bag like a hand.

A coffee-mug-shaped motor, supplied by a New York state company, hooks up to linkage that pushes a plunger straight down against the resuscitation bag, which pushes air through a plastic tube that’s supposed to feed into a patient’s windpipe. As the plunger retracts, the bag fills up for another breath.

There are three basic settings: volume, speed and the ratio of inhale to exhale.

“We are not going to get to perfect,” said Jerry Halley, 62, who is overseeing the project. “We want to make sure we get to good enough, cheap enough and effective enough. When Ford and GM really ramp up, they will blow by us. We are trying to fill that middle gap. We can be nimble.”

Halley’s regular job is chief engineer at Tech Manufacturing, a Wright City business that makes structural parts for fighter jets. Custom Technologies in Brentwood was handling the automation and software. The Instrument Machine Shop at the Washington University School of Medicine was doing most of the hardware and assembly.

“We could build 10 next week easily,” Halley said. “It just depends on the feedback from clinicians.”