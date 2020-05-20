Area stores begin the Harps transition

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Country Mart and Town & Country grocery stores throughout the area have begun the process of becoming the newest locations in the Harps Food Stores family.

Harps Food acquired a total of 20 Country Mart and Town & Country grocery stores in March. Now, employees are taking product inventories and making way for updated equipment and decor coming soon.

The Bonne Terre Country Mart location was closed Wednesday for an inventory count. Teams of inventory specialists were canvassing the store, which will reopen as Harp’s Country Mart Thursday.

Store Manager Jennifer Lore said she was very excited about the transition but mentioned it would be a gradual process.

“We’re playing it by ear,” Lore said when asked when the transition would be complete. “It will be baby steps, you know. Just gradual changes and I think more of what we’ll be changing is probably being more updated.”

Lore has worked for the store for more than 20 years and said that this change would be bittersweet but a good one nonetheless.