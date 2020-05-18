'Art is Ageless' winners announced

In 2002, local juried competitions became the preliminary judging phase and first-place winners were submitted to the Presbyterian Manors of Mid-America corporate office to be judged for calendars and cards. In 2006, on the 25th anniversary, the competition was opened to all senior artists to celebrate.

In 2009, the original categories were expanded to include Christmas. According to Allen, any medium may be entered in the category as long as the theme of the piece has a Christmas connection.

The 30th anniversary calendar in 2011 featured art from all three decades of the calendar, and in 2012, the competition was separated into amateur and professional divisions and a quilting category was added.

“We’re proud to be in a position where we can help celebrate their achievements," Allen said. "We have residents enter who have never picked up a paintbrush before. They started doing crafts and activities and different art classes here. They picked it up and now they’re winning.”

