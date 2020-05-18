'Art is Ageless' winners announced

Farmington Presbyterian Manor recently announced the winning artists in the annual Art is Ageless juried competition.
The winners were Best of Show (professional): Anita Alsup, “Thoughtful;” Judge’s Choice (professional): Joyce Pierson, “Blue Woven Jacket;” People’s Choice (professional): Anita Alsup, “Joyful;” People’s Choice (amateur): Dorothy McClanahan, “Snowy and Friends;” Christmas (professional): Iris Vincent, “Gathering Place;” Christmas (amateur): Dorothy McClanahan, “Snowy and Friends;” Drawing (professional): Victoria Cummings, “Fresh Bales;” Drawing (amateur): Lucille Butchart, “Let There Be Peace on Earth;” Fiber Arts (professional): Joyce Pierson, “Scandinavian Sisters;” Fiber Arts (amateur): Mary Beck, “Flower Garden;” Mixed Media/Crafts (professional): Dianne Dickerson, “Green Thumb Collage;” Mixed Media/Crafts (amateur): Florence Harp, “See Me;” Needlework (amateur): Mary Beck, “Mexican Pillow;” Painting (professional): Vada Galvan, “The Maestros Duet;” Painting (amateur): DeeAnne Hansen, “The Dandy;” Photography (professional): Juanita Wyman, “Train Along Zell Road;” Photography (amateur): Wanda Webb, “Winter Water;” Sculpture/3-D (professional): E. Dean Burns, “Balancing the Scroll;” and Sculpture/3-D (amateur): Florence Harp, “Grape Nuts.”
Local competition winners will join winners from 16 other Presbyterian Manors of Mid-America communities to be judged at the masterpiece level. Winning entries at the masterpiece level are selected for publication in PMMA’s annual Art is Ageless calendar and note cards. The 2021 calendar marks the 40th anniversary for the Art is Ageless program.
Art is Ageless is a copyrighted program of Presbyterian Manors of Mid-America. For the competition, works must have been completed in the past five years. Started in 1980, Art is Ageless is an extension of Presbyterian Manors of Mid-America’s wellness programs, which focus on mental, physical, social and spiritual health.
“We are honored to exhibit artwork by seniors,” said Anne Allen, marketing director. “Art is Ageless is unique in featuring only the works of artists age 65 and older. Our artists prove that art, in any form, is an ageless ambition.”
Presbyterian Manors of Mid-America’s Art is Ageless program encourages Farmington Presbyterian Manor residents and other area seniors to express their creativity through its annual competition, as well as art classes, musical and dramatic events, educational opportunities and current events discussions throughout the year.
The first Art is Ageless calendar was a fundraiser for Presbyterian Manor’s Good Samaritan Program, which provides funding to assist residents who outlive their resources through no fault of their own. The calendar featured artworks completed by residents.
Notecards were added in 1987. The calendar featured works were all selected from resident entries in the Art is Ageless competition. In 1990, Christmas cards were added to the offerings. Birthday cards followed in 1993, and a sympathy card was added in 1995.
In 2002, local juried competitions became the preliminary judging phase and first-place winners were submitted to the Presbyterian Manors of Mid-America corporate office to be judged for calendars and cards. In 2006, on the 25th anniversary, the competition was opened to all senior artists to celebrate.
In 2009, the original categories were expanded to include Christmas. According to Allen, any medium may be entered in the category as long as the theme of the piece has a Christmas connection.
The 30th anniversary calendar in 2011 featured art from all three decades of the calendar, and in 2012, the competition was separated into amateur and professional divisions and a quilting category was added.
“We’re proud to be in a position where we can help celebrate their achievements," Allen said. "We have residents enter who have never picked up a paintbrush before. They started doing crafts and activities and different art classes here. They picked it up and now they’re winning.”
For more information about Farmington Presbyterian Manor, 500 Cayce Street, Farmington, contact Allen at 573-756-6768 or aallen@pmma.org.
Kevin R. Jenkins is the managing editor of the Farmington Press and can be reached at 573-756-8927 or kjenkins@farmingtonpressonline.com
