Community members and dignitaries gathered at the Lincoln Event Center for the 2019 Desloge Chamber of Commerce Awards Ceremony where six awards were presented Thursday night.
The Daily Journal presented the Citizen of the Year award to Reggie AuBuchon.
“Our Daily Journal Citizen of the Year has been described as a kind and compassionate man, and one who goes out of his way to help the people of this community," Daily Journal Advertising Sales Director Dale Luster said.
Terry Cole, parks and recreation director of Desloge, described AuBuchon and his family as the epitome of what an American family should be.
AuBuchon grew up in the Bonne Terre area and graduated from North County High School. AuBuchon attended Southeast Missouri State University where he studied Marketing Management before he accepted a management position with Enterprise in St. Louis in 2006.
Over the next 10 years, he worked his way up through management and moved back to St. Francois County in 2017.
When AuBuchon moved back to the area he started the business of Bryant Restoration, serving St. Francois County and surrounding areas with an added branch in Popular Bluff.
AuBuchon hosts barbecue tailgates fundraisers at North County High School and Central High School football games to fund the backpack programs for the local schools. This year alone he has raised more than $2,800 for the program.
In addition to funding the backpack program, AuBuchon also raises funds for appreciation luncheons for first responders in St. Francois County and Popular Bluff, and he is in the process of installing a handicapped-accessible swing at Desloge City Park.
Previously he has received the Bonne Terre Chamber of Commerce KTJJ/KREI 100% Award as well.
During the awards ceremony on Thursday, the Desloge Chamber of Commerce Rising Star Award was presented to Danielle Boggs, owner of The Overflow Cakery, which recently opened on Lincoln Street. Boggs donates a percentage of every sale in order to bring fresh water to areas of the world like Uganda. It was said that she has “a mission to serve."
AuBuchon, presenter of the award, said that the only thing sweeter than the treats she makes is Boggs, herself.
Mayor David Kater presented the City of Desloge Pride Award to Jack and Elizabeth Poston, who spearhead the Feed My Sheep Bake Sale for local food pantries.
“Before we married in 1981 we talked about where we should live,” said Jack when accepting the award. "I felt like if the North County school district was going to pay my salary then we should live in the district and that I wanted to be involved in the community. So, we lived in Desloge and joined the Baptist church. We love this community, and it is doing great things."
KREI/KTJJ 110% Award was presented to Rob Baker, who is a program director at East Missouri Action Agency, founder of Baker’s Academy of Marital Arts and is a “former radio guy."
KFMO/B104 Super Service Award was awarded to Todd and Hanna Mahaney. They were recognized for serving the Desloge community in ways that exceed every expectation from helping with the annual Labor Day picnic to helping with other chamber events.
Walmart Store Manager William Britton received the St. Francois County Rotary Service Above Self Award presented by Curtis Walter.
“I could list all the reasons why this person deserves this award, but, really, all I need to do is say his name,” said Walter.
Prior to the awards ceremony, music was provided by the North County High School Jazz Band.
