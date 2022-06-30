 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bacoy honored by hospital

Bacoy honored by hospital

Gigi Bacoy is presented with the Our BJC Values Employee of the Month Award by, from left: Cheri Goldsmith, director of finance; Annette Schnabel, president; Rebecca Counts, executive assistant; Tammy Crites, food service manager; Lynn Rasnick, director of clinical excellence; and Chris Westrich, VP of operations

 submitted photo

Parkland Health Center recently announced Gigi Bacoy was selected as the Our BJC Values Employee for the month of May 2022. Bacoy is a cook in the food service department and has been employed at Parkland for more than six years.

“Gigi comes to work every day with a positive outlook, an appreciation for her job, and an eagerness to exceed the expectation of not only our patients, but our café customers and her fellow colleagues,” read her nomination. “She takes great pride in the way in which she represents her department. She is precise in her work process, and she acts as a role model by assisting others in doing the same.”

“I couldn’t believe it,” Bacoy said when she learned she had been selected. “I am incredibly grateful and hope to live up to what our administration and my coworkers see in me.”

According to Bacoy, her favorite part of her job is getting to connect with people. “I love getting to know the staff in other parts of the hospital," she said. “It has been great building a strong connection with my team in the café as well. I would like to thank all of my coworkers in the food service department, especially our manager, Tammy Crites.”

