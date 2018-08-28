Subscribe for 17¢ / day

Brandy Behrle recently joined Mineral Area College’s registrar's office as a registrar assistant.

Behrle comes to the college from Southeast Missouri State University, where she was an administrative assistant for the School of University Studies. Previously, she worked as an autism specialist at Easter Seals for a year and as a lead teacher at Just Kids Learning Development Center.

Behrle received a Master of Arts in Higher Education Administration from Southeast Missouri University, where she also received her Bachelor of Science degree in Criminal Justice. She graduated from Perryville High School.

Behrle and her husband of five years, Brian, live in Perryville where they have a 6-year-old black lab named Jackson. In their spare time, they enjoy attending concerts, going boating, visiting the lake, and traveling to beaches.

