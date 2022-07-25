Belken named employee of the month

Parkland Health Center recently announced Sarah Belken was selected as the Our BJC Values Employee for the month of June 2022. Belken is a physical therapist and has been employed at Parkland for nearly six years.

Her nomination reads, “Sarah leads with compassionate and excellent care. She is kind and always thinks of others, which his evident in the personalized care she provides to her patients. She is encouraging, has a positive attitude, and is the first to offer assistance to other team members.”

“I was truly humbled,” Belken said when she learned she had been selected. “It is an honor to receive this award and to be nominated by my colleagues.”

According to Belken , her favorite part of her job as a physical therapist is helping patients achieve their functional goals.

“It is always rewarding to be able to see physical progress within a person and observe improvement in their quality of life,” she said. “In this field, we interact with people at some of life’s lowest points, and to be able to help improve their health or livelihood makes it all worth it.”

As part of BJC HealthCare, Parkland Health Center employees exhibit our shared values of compassion, respect, excellence, safety, and teamwork.