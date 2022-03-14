Bellew promoted to assistant accounting manager

Cap America, Inc. announced Missy Bellew has been promoted to assistant accounting manager. Bellew joined the Cap America team in early 2021 as the staff accountant with more than 17 years of accounting and finance experience.

As the assistant accounting manager, Bellew's responsibilities will include processing and recording customer payments, managing customer collections, and providing support to other members of the finance team.

She will report to Accounting Manager Jeni Pierce, who states, “Missy has been a valuable addition to our team and I look forward to her continuing to excel in this new role.”

Curt Carr, chief financial officer, recognizes the importance of her position.

“As the company grows, we need skilled and efficient team members like Missy in these supportive roles," Carr said. "She will undoubtedly help to improve efficiencies and performance within the department.”

