Best friends open Scoops on Main

Ice cream is cold, sweet and creamy. It brings back childhood memories of fun and relaxation. It’s indulgent, delicious and makes people happy.

Best friends Stella Hubbard, Ashton Hulsey and Ashley Hulsey love ice cream, so they decided to open a business together. They wanted to add something exciting and sweet to downtown Park Hills.

“We know ice cream brings happiness to us and others,” said Ashton Hulsey, “so what better way to open an ice cream store to share the bliss.”

After weeks of brainstorming, they decided on Scoops on Main because the name was simple yet perfect.

The business opened Dec. 27.

When customers enter the front door, they’re greeted by some of the 17 “energetic and happy employees.” The business’s bright white walls and vibrant pops of color make the ice cream shop especially fun and inviting. The large logo and ice cream cone on the wall, huge jars of colorful sprinkles, and giant light-up letters that spell “SCOOPS” are the perfect touches for this adorable shop.

Customers are welcomed inside by the sweet aroma of freshly-made waffle cones and bowls. And then the hard part begins when they must choose from so many tasty options of ice cream from the Ice Cream Factory.

The options are endless, with 20 different main flavors: gooey butter cake, cobalt cookie, vanilla, extreme mint, blackberry cobbler, brownie blast, tiger king, chocolate, cookie dough, strawberry cheesecake, butter pecan, strawberry, coffee, mustang tracks and rocky road.

There are also specials of the month. For February, these include white chocolate strawberry and peanut butter blast. For sundaes, there are five options and plenty of toppings.

For those with restrictive diets, they can also enjoy a cold treat with dairy-free, sugar-free and vegan-friendly options.

Since opening, Scoops on Main has been a busy ice cream shop.

“Our customers have been impressed with our flavors,” said Stella. “We have had so many people tell us how wonderful it is to have this business in their hometown.”

Ashley said opening and owning the business has been challenging yet exciting.

“Being able to see where we started and where we are now has been amazing,” she said. “The production of our building has been so exciting that we love seeing the smile on everyone’s face when they walk in our store.”

A new outdoor patio will be implemented this spring, along with a walk-up window and a kids’ play area.

“We love hearing feedback from our customers on what we could do to make our menu better,” said Hubbard.

She said party options for special occasions such as birthdays, showers and other events are available.

“Please contact us if you are interested in renting our beautiful space for a party,” she said.

The owners extended their appreciation to their contractors, family and friends who’ve helped to turn their dream into a reality.

“We appreciate the support from our community and cannot wait for people to experience Scoops on Main,” said Ashton.

Scoops on Main is located at 349 West Main Street. The business is open Thursday through Sunday from noon to 9 p.m. Days of operation will extend to Tuesday through Sunday this spring.

Pam Clifton is a contributing writer for the Daily Journal

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.