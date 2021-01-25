Best of the Parkland nominations begin today

It’s time to nominate your favorite shops and restaurants for the Best of the Parkland.

Beginning today, you can nominate your favorite businesses in so many categories from Best Auto Dealer to Best Steak to Best Appliance/Furniture Store.

“We’re celebrating our fifth year of sharing our readers’ favorites in more than 130 categories,” said Daily Journal President/Director of Sales Michael Distelhorst. “The Best of the Parkland contest has grown tremendously in popularity with our readers over the past five years."

Since the contest began, dozens of businesses in St. Francois, Washington, Madison, Iron and Ste. Genevieve counties have been recognized by the public for their outstanding products and services.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"It’s quickly become a point of pride for people and organizations across our region that have been recognized with the awards," Distelhorst said.

Just nominate your favorite businesses by visiting www.dailyjournalonline.com/contests. Nominations will end on Feb. 7 and voting will begin on Feb. 24.