Best of the Parkland nominations begin today

It’s time to nominate your favorite shops and restaurants for the Best of the Parkland.
Beginning today, you can nominate your favorite businesses in so many categories from Best Auto Dealer to Best Steak to Best Appliance/Furniture Store.
“We’re celebrating our fifth year of sharing our readers’ favorites in more than 130 categories,” said Daily Journal President/Director of Sales Michael Distelhorst. “The Best of the Parkland contest has grown tremendously in popularity with our readers over the past five years."
Since the contest began, dozens of businesses in St. Francois, Washington, Madison, Iron and Ste. Genevieve counties have been recognized by the public for their outstanding products and services.
"It’s quickly become a point of pride for people and organizations across our region that have been recognized with the awards," Distelhorst said.
Just nominate your favorite businesses by visiting www.dailyjournalonline.com/contests. Nominations will end on Feb. 7 and voting will begin on Feb. 24.
There are several new subcategories this year, including Best Place to Work, Best Food Truck, Best Air Conditioning and Heating, Best Auction Company and Best CBD Retailer.
“So whether it’s your favorite place for ice cream, your favorite place for barbecue or even your favorite place to get your oil changed, make sure your voice is heard in this year’s contest,” said Daily Journal Advertising Sales Director Michelle Menley. “Nominate your favorites today to make sure that they appear on this year’s official ballot."
Anyone can nominate a business they feel deserves recognition. A business only has to be nominated once for it to be placed on the ballot in that category.
Teresa Ressel is the editor of the Daily Journal and can be reached 573-518-3613 or tressel@dailyjournalonline.com.