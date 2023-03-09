Which businesses are the best-of-the-best in the Parkland? That’s determined by the people of the Parkland who pick up a Daily Journal this weekend to see who they can start voting for on Tuesday.

This is the 7th year we’re offering Best of the Parkland, which gives area businesses and professionals their chance to shine. This weekend’s edition, available at convenience and grocery stores all over the Parkland, will list all the nominees from 12 categories and more than 100 subcategories.

Nominations were taken online from readers through Feb. 16, and now it’s up to the Parkland to determine the cream of the crop, from burgers to roofing, nail salons to ATV dealers.

Voting begins at https://dailyjournalonline.com/contests/ on Tuesday and ends March 30. The winners will be announced in our annual Best of the Parkland Winners' Edition on May 20.

This weekend's edition gives the people of the Parkland a chance to see all the nominees at a glance.

“The Best of the Parkland contest has grown tremendously in popularity with our readers over the past seven years," said Michelle Menley, advertising manager for the Parkland paper of record. "It’s a real lift to see great businesses get the support and recognition they deserve through this annual contest.

“Plus, it’s exciting to see who’s won it for the first time ever, or who’s won it again, proving continuous excellence in their products and services.”

Since the contest began, dozens of locally-owned and operated businesses in St. Francois, Washington, Madison, Iron and Ste. Genevieve counties have been recognized by the public for the Best of the Parkland logo they sport.

“So whether it’s your favorite place for ice cream, your favorite place for barbecue or even your favorite place to get your oil changed, make sure your voice is heard in this year’s contest,” said Menley.

Nominated businesses are urged to promote themselves on social media and encourage their customers to vote them to the top of the ranks.

For more information on Best of the Parkland, contact your sales executive or contact us at advertising@dailyjournalonline.com