Best of the Parkland: Queen Anne's Lace honored as a best specialty store

Queen Anne's Lace

Queen Anne's Lace Boutique was named the Best Specialty Store in Park Hills-Leadington again this year in the Daily Journal's 2020 Best of the Parkland.

The store features a unique collection of clothing size small to 3X, home decor, and handcrafted items such as one-of-a-kind jewelry designed by owner Iris Richardson.

An artist, designer and entrepreneur, Richardson began selling her jewelry on the side as a way to make ends meet. As demand for her designs grew, what began as a side venture grew into a full-time business.

Store locations are at 1421 East Main Street in Park Hills (573-430-4050); 207 Main Street in Festus (636-208-1388), 60 South Third Street in Ste. Genevieve (573-984-9888). Store hours are 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday and Saturday; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; and noon-4 p.m. Sunday. Shop online at www.shopqal.com

Richardson wants customers to feel welcome when they come in the door and leave feeling like family and feeling beautiful.

