Bismarck chef joins RIverboats at the Gateway Arch

Coming up with a menu is exciting but challenging, he said.

“It’s creative, obviously,” he explained. “I get to run and choose what I want on the menu and get feedback from our surveys and stuff like that. But it's been challenging in some aspects, because when you try to create a menu, you’re trying to take a little bit of what you do personally as a chef and then recreate that for a dining experience and try to please everybody that comes through the door to the riverboat.”

Being a chef on a riverboat also comes with its own challenges.

“It's a little bit different because you're moving,” he said. “You're away from the dock. When you're away from the dock, you need to make sure you have everything on there. So you don't run out of anything.”

Also, most people dining on riverboats are celebrating a special occasion like birthdays or anniversaries.

“So they kind of expecting a great experience and that's what we're trying to provide them,” he added.

Before Illert joined the riverboats, he served on the culinary teams for the American Commercial Barge Line, American Dining Solutions, American River Transportation Company and Ingram Barge Company, as well as local and regional St. Louis establishments like 12 West Bar & Grill and Twisted Ranch.

Nikki Overfelt-Chifalu is a reporter for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at noverfelt@dailyjournalonline.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

The business news you need With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.