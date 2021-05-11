Bismarck chef joins RIverboats at the Gateway Arch

Bismarck resident Ronnie Illert has recently been named the executive chef for the Riverboats at the Gateway Arch.
“As we continue to expand our menu offerings here at the Riverboats at the Gateway Arch, we are thrilled to have Ronnie lead the way in making the riverboats a destination for foodies,” said Robert Hopkins, director of operations for Riverboats at the Gateway Arch, in a news release.
“His combined experience in the maritime and culinary industries will be instrumental in his efforts to create new dishes and re-imagine the culinary experiences aboard cruises such as the Skyline Dinner Cruise, Sunday Brunch Cruise, Arch View Lunch Cruise and Oktoberfest Cruise, as well as dockside dining at the Paddlewheel Café.”
Illert lives on a farm in Bismarck, where he and his wife grow a lot of their own food, which helps inspire his menu and food selection.
Fresh and local are his focus for the ingredients for the scratch kitchens.
“There's nothing better than having the menu created from stuff that is fresh and not frozen,” he said. “We just try to source locally with the vendors.”
Illert will oversee all activities surrounding menu ideation, inventory, food prep and presentation for meal-centric riverboat cruises and dockside events, as well as the Paddlewheel Café, the riverboats’ dockside food destination.
Coming up with a menu is exciting but challenging, he said.
“It’s creative, obviously,” he explained. “I get to run and choose what I want on the menu and get feedback from our surveys and stuff like that. But it's been challenging in some aspects, because when you try to create a menu, you’re trying to take a little bit of what you do personally as a chef and then recreate that for a dining experience and try to please everybody that comes through the door to the riverboat.”
Being a chef on a riverboat also comes with its own challenges.
“It's a little bit different because you're moving,” he said. “You're away from the dock. When you're away from the dock, you need to make sure you have everything on there. So you don't run out of anything.”
Also, most people dining on riverboats are celebrating a special occasion like birthdays or anniversaries.
“So they kind of expecting a great experience and that's what we're trying to provide them,” he added.
Before Illert joined the riverboats, he served on the culinary teams for the American Commercial Barge Line, American Dining Solutions, American River Transportation Company and Ingram Barge Company, as well as local and regional St. Louis establishments like 12 West Bar & Grill and Twisted Ranch.
