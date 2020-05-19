BJC furloughs nearly 3,000 workers
BJC

BJC HealthCare said Tuesday that it furloughed 2,962 employees last week, or nearly 10% of its staff.

The organization announced earlier this month that it would enact cost-cutting measures, including furloughs. On Tuesday a spokeswoman released the number of workers impacted.

BJC employed more than 31,000 as of 2018, according to its website.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, health systems nationwide have seen costs increase, as they equip hospitals for potential surges in cases, and revenues decline, as they cancel non-emergency care.

Furloughed BJC employees will have all costs for medical and dental premiums covered by BJC, spokeswoman June Fowler said in an email, and the costs will not have to be repaid when the employees are called back to work.

The system expects furloughs to last eight weeks, but depending on patient volumes, some could return sooner.

