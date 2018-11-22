“Black Friday” shopping has become as much of a Thanksgiving tradition as turkey dinner for some.
Hundreds of shoppers gathered at the Farmington Walmart to take advantage of the sales and partake in the event.
While some stores such as Lowe’s, Menards and Hobby Lobby chose to begin their sales on Friday, Walmart opened up shopping at 6 p.m. Thursday while many were still enjoying their turkey with all the trimmings.
The aisles were filled with stacks of merchandise surrounded by customers waiting for the workers to open the packages. As the time grew closer people began to hover over the products they wanted and it was a frenzied grab for what was left.
Shoppers all seemed to be in good spirits as most were seen smiling and laughing as they tried to fulfill their shopping wish list.
Popular items this year included the Chromebook, hover board, Google Home Hub, giant stuffed dinosaurs or unicorns, Baby Alive doll, PlayStation 4, Xbox One X, an assortment of movies, games and several deals on TVs.
While the crowds seemed to be calm throughout the frenzy, a large police presence could be seen throughout the store. Officers were placed every few aisles and were ready to deescalate any situation.
Farmington Police Department Patrolman Daniel Monrotus said for the most part they had it pretty well organized and the police presence tends to keep the crowds calm.
"We actually have a few less officers than we had last year," Monrotus said. "We were wanting to have 10 and we have a couple of the sheriff's deputies helping us now. We got a couple of guys assigned to response teams so if we have an issue somewhere we can get to those. Normally we have four on the front end and this year we only have two so we can have the others around."
With the ease of online shopping becoming more popular, many chose to make their purchases from home on Wednesday.
Monrotus said he has noticed more people are doing their shopping online as more deals become available earlier and can be delivered to their homes.
While there were no physical altercations at this year's event Monrotus recalled previous years that got more heated.
"One year we had some Wii games on sale and they had it all wrapped in black plastic," Monrotus said. "The associate didn't have time to get it cut. They yanked the whole pallet down."
Monrotus also recalled another year when an elderly women around the age of 80 had someone attempt to steal bath towels from her cart when she quickly reacted by beating the thief with a Wiffle ball bat.
"The older lady grabbed a Wiffle ball bat out of her cart and just starts beating the other lady with it," Monrotus said. "We ended up getting the towels back and the lady who tried to steal the towels decided not to press charges."
As they did last year JCPenney began their sale at 2 p.m., four hours before Walmart, with mystery coupons worth $500, $100 or $10 handed out to those who got to the store early enough.
Many stores which chose to remain closed Thanksgiving Day will be offering Black Friday sales Friday and continue throughout the weekend.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.