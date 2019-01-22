Try 1 month for 99¢
Recipients honored at chamber banquet

A large crowd normally turns out for the annual Bonne Terre Chamber of Commerce’s awards banquet. The event is now scheduled for Feb. 8. 

 File photo

The Annual Bonne Terre Chamber of Commerce Installation Banquet is now scheduled for Feb. 8 at the Knights of Columbus Hall on Berry Road in Bonne Terre.

The banquet is held each year to honor individuals in the community who have gone above and beyond in their service to the community and the surrounding area.

Appetizers will be served at 6 p.m. with dinner to follow. The awards that will be presented this year include the 110 Percent Award, the Business Leader of the Year, the Elite Service Award, the Home Town Hero Award, the Lifetime Hall of Fame, the Service Above Self Award, the Citizen of the Year, and several other special chamber awards.

The banquet is open to the public, and being a chamber member is not required. Tickets are $25 in advance, or $30 at the door.

For more information or to reserve and purchase seats, contact Leigha Head at 573-358-4000, or email her at btchamberofcommerce@yahoo.com, or stop by the Bonne Terre Chamber of Commerce office at 30 North Allen Street.

