Bonne Terre Chamber celebrates award winners with banquet

About 200 of Bonne Terre's most active, civic-minded residents gathered Friday evening at the Knights of Columbus Hall for the annual Bonne Terre Chamber of Commerce Awards Banquet.
The Daily Journal Citizen of the Year Award – given annually at the banquet-- was presented at the end of the evening, following seven other spectacular awards, by Assistant Editor Sarah Haas.
“It’s such an honor to present the Daily Journal Citizen of the Year Award,” she began.
Haas shared a secret: “Sometimes the amount of bad news we have to report is a bit hard to swallow even for us, which makes reporting on chamber banquets like these and giving out awards to deserving people so gratifying.”
She continued: “The person who is receiving this award we’re giving tonight is so inspiring, our contributing writer, Pam Clifton, insisted on being here to cover this event when she found out who it was.”
Haas referenced Mr. Rogers when she said, “When bad things are happening, look for the people who are helping [because] they shine a light in the dark.”
For a rural community, Haas said, it’s inspiring to see so many examples of old-school, small-town work ethic exemplified by the evening’s award winners.
“They value the importance of others,” she said, “and they have a sense of duty that allows them to see the big picture clearly. But they also galvanize others to give.”
Clint Price, manager of Bonne Terre Save A Lot, is one of those helpers in the community.
“And he has been shining his light particularly bright and strong in the past year,” said Haas.
Price has worked with his employees to reach out to the community through social media to organize fundraisers and food-related events designed to assist local residents in need. The giving spread and continued through the holidays.
“And it just built from there,” said Haas. “Like loaves and fishes, more businesses chipped in.”
She said making holidays happy for area families was just one way which Price let his light shine. He and his staff helped organize community events which included local food trucks.
Often, reading about these inspiring acts caused other area residents to contribute with their own good deeds by matching donations or providing funds to help others.
Price’s wife Tonya said her husband does not like recognition for the help he provides.
“He’s very giving at work and outside of work,” she said, “but he never wants people to know about that.”
She said Price wants other people to succeed so badly that he will do whatever to help others.
“In general, that’s just who he is,” said Tonya. “I struggle to give you specific examples because it’s just constant because it’s truly who he is.”
A member of the Don Hawkins family, which owns the local Save A Lot stores, said the family considers Clint and Tonya both a “close part of their family, and they’re so grateful for all that Clint is, all that he does, and all that he means to them.”
In one of Clifton’s several articles about Price’s good works, he was quoted as saying he was trained in an old-school kind of way.
“I was raised watching a handshake be a meaningful contract or a guarantee of sorts,” he said. “I still believe in that. I also believe that when people are spending their hard-earned money, they want to shop in a clean store, a bright store, a store with fresh products, a store where the people still smile and call you by name.”
Price said, “When I see you, I want to say hello and shake your hand. You’re our family and we love seeing you come in. This has been, and will continue to be, our way of doing business.”
He said he is grateful and humbled by God’s blessings on his life and appreciative of getting to serve the community in which he grew up.
After the awards banquet, Price said he had no idea he was receiving the award. In fact, he thought he was attending the banquet because he was under the impression Hawkins was being recognized.
Pre-awards speakers included Jodi Williams representing Congressman Jason Smith’s office, Missouri Sen. Elaine Gannon, Missouri Rep. Mike Henderson, St. Francois County District 2 Commissioner David Kater, Bonne Terre City Administrator Shawn Kay, North County R-1 Superintendent Dr. Jeff Levy and Bonne Terre Chamber of Commerce President Scott Griffin.
The second half of the evening was dedicated to presenting the awards.
First, Mark Toti presented the KTJJ/KREI 110% Award to the Bonne Terre Senior Center. Alderman Erik Schonhardt accepted the award on behalf of the center, and its director, Cher Robinson, who couldn't make it.
The KFMO/B104 Business Leader of the Year Award was presented by Station Manager Chuck Odle to M&A Products. The business is owned by husband and wife Mike and Anita Huskey and their sons Heath and Jason, who spoke on behalf of the family.
The Froggy 96 Elite Service Award was presented to the North County School District and was accepted by Superintendent Dr. Jeff Levy, joined by Associate Superintendent Katie Bockman and Assistant Superintendent Jason Samples.
The fourth award of the evening – the St. Francois County Rotary Service Above Self Award – was presented by Charlie Boyer to Brandon Hubbard.
Amy Proffer presented the Chamber of Commerce’s Hometown Hero Award to Bonne Terre Police Chief Doug Calvert, who accepted the award to a standing ovation.
The Bonne Terre Chamber’s Lifetime Hall of Fame Award was especially meaningful for Proffer when she announced her father, Danny House, was being honored.
The Chamber of Commerce’s Special Chamber Award went to Centenary United Methodist Church Pastor Dave Wiant and was presented by Karon Murphy.
The turnout was strong for the evening, hardly a seat was left among the numerous businesses and organizations who enjoyed hors d’oeuvres and drinks before the banquet began at 6 p.m. Pre-show entertainment was provided by Shannon Cox and Eric Thompson, including the song “Copperhead Road,” dedicated to Dwayne Hackworth who worked for nearly 40 years for the City of Bonne Terre. Hackworth passed away in September.
Master of Ceremonies Jason Loughary welcomed Wiant, who gave the invocation before a delicious dinner of grilled chicken breast, roast beef, mashed potatoes, carrots, broccoli rice casserole, rolls and cupcakes was prepared and served by Knights of Columbus staff.
Leigha Head is executive director of the Bonne Terre Chamber of Commerce and organized the event. She began working for the chamber in 2019.
The 2021 Bonne Terre Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors include Scott Griffin, president; Taylor Lumsden, vice president; Karon Murphy, treasurer; and members Amy Proffer, Bill Cotton, Brian Boyer, Dave Bahr, Janice Bess, Samantha McDowell and Suzanne Mullins.
To conclude the banquet, plaque presentations were made to the gold, silver and lead sponsors of the Bonne Terre Chamber of Commerce: Wood Land & Cattle, First State Community Bank, Unico Bank, Parkland Health Center, Bonne Terre License Office, New Era Bank, Belgrade State Bank, Hub’s Pub & Grill, Turkey Holler Bed & Breakfast, Bonne Terre Dairy Queen, Gordon Bess Construction, Bonne Terre Save A Lot, JCB Management and Bonne Terre Domino’s.
Pam Clifton is a contributing writer for the Daily Journal.