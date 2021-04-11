Bonne Terre Chamber celebrates award winners with banquet

“In general, that’s just who he is,” said Tonya. “I struggle to give you specific examples because it’s just constant because it’s truly who he is.”

A member of the Don Hawkins family, which owns the local Save A Lot stores, said the family considers Clint and Tonya both a “close part of their family, and they’re so grateful for all that Clint is, all that he does, and all that he means to them.”

In one of Clifton’s several articles about Price’s good works, he was quoted as saying he was trained in an old-school kind of way.

“I was raised watching a handshake be a meaningful contract or a guarantee of sorts,” he said. “I still believe in that. I also believe that when people are spending their hard-earned money, they want to shop in a clean store, a bright store, a store with fresh products, a store where the people still smile and call you by name.”

Price said, “When I see you, I want to say hello and shake your hand. You’re our family and we love seeing you come in. This has been, and will continue to be, our way of doing business.”

He said he is grateful and humbled by God’s blessings on his life and appreciative of getting to serve the community in which he grew up.