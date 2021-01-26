Bonne Terre Chamber gets ready for Sweetheart Stroll

It’s been awhile since the Bonne Terre Chamber of Commerce’s annual autumn Cookie Trail, but a similar format is being revisited — with a few sweet modifications — in the Bonne Terre Sweetheart Stroll.

According to Chamber Executive Director Leigha Head, businesses and organizations have until Friday to sign up to participate in the Feb. 12-13 event and be included on the map. The map is the key — it takes potential customers around to the participating businesses and organizations.

“It’s a community event to showcase Bonne Terre and celebrate Valentine’s Day,” Head said. “Businesses and organizations can have the opportunity to sponsor the event, participate as a sweetheart stroll stop or support the event by displaying the flier.”

Those who “stroll” can enter their chances to win sweet deals, which Head said could be Valentine’s candy, coupons, raffles or other goodies. If participants stroll through all available locations, they have a chance to win $100 in Bonne Terre Bucks, which are spendable at any of the participating entities.