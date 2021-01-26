Bonne Terre Chamber gets ready for Sweetheart Stroll

It’s been awhile since the Bonne Terre Chamber of Commerce’s annual autumn Cookie Trail, but a similar format is being revisited — with a few sweet modifications — in the Bonne Terre Sweetheart Stroll.
According to Chamber Executive Director Leigha Head, businesses and organizations have until Friday to sign up to participate in the Feb. 12-13 event and be included on the map. The map is the key — it takes potential customers around to the participating businesses and organizations.
“It’s a community event to showcase Bonne Terre and celebrate Valentine’s Day,” Head said. “Businesses and organizations can have the opportunity to sponsor the event, participate as a sweetheart stroll stop or support the event by displaying the flier.”
Those who “stroll” can enter their chances to win sweet deals, which Head said could be Valentine’s candy, coupons, raffles or other goodies. If participants stroll through all available locations, they have a chance to win $100 in Bonne Terre Bucks, which are spendable at any of the participating entities.
Head said this year, there will be limited spots for sponsorships and sweetheart stroll stops. The form and commitment for the Sweetheart Stroll is due Friday at the Bonne Terre Chamber of Commerce, 573-358-4000, or 41 Young Street. Sponsors are welcome to be a stroll stop with an additional cost of $25 for members and $50 for non-members.
The Sweetheart Stroll Event Sponsorship is $600, limited to one organization. This organization will be sponsored on all advertisement opportunities for the event. Advertisement includes radio ads, Facebook ads, fliers, and the Sweetheart Stroll Map.
Heart Sponsors can get in for $100, and will be advertised on the sweetheart stroll map and on Facebook.
Those who want to be a Stroll Stop will pay $25 if they’re chamber members, or $50 for those who haven’t yet joined the chamber.
