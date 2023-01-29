Bonne Terre Chamber hosts annual banquet

The Bonne Terre Chamber of Commerce held its annual chamber awards banquet Friday evening, emceed by radio host Audra Caine, at the Knights of Columbus Hall in Bonne Terre. Several people were honored for their contributions to the city.

This year, the Daily Journal presented its annual Citizen of the Year Award to North County Primary Principal Leigh Ragsdale-Knoderer.

Chamber board member Bill Cotton introduced Ragsdale-Knoderer as someone who goes above and beyond to positively impact others’ lives. Describing Ragsdale-Knoderer as a published author, motivational speaker, life coach, larger-than-life personality, and innovative educator, Ragsdale-Knoderer has spent her 20-year career bringing out the best in others.

She has worked in the Hillsboro School District leading its alternative school, and in Cape Girardeau’s Franklin and Jefferson Elementary schools. In college, she worked at the University of Missouri in Columbia as an education advocate and as a liaison for MU football.

Ragsdale-Knoderer joined the North County School District as the primary school’s principal in 2021.

During her tenure at North County Primary School, Ragsdale-Knoderer has instituted a Morning Gym program in which kids recite self-affirmation messages to help generate positive self-image and improve their confidence to tackle the day. She has instituted project-based learning, encouraging students to work creatively and collaboratively to build things and solve problems. She had a Makerspace room created to incorporate STEM education and to let students think outside of paper-based learning, and helped start a preschool class for 4-year-olds. She developed the “Breakfast Club,” which helps students who are performing significantly below grade level by giving them consistent one-on-one time with the same adult to foster social skills and relationships.

Outside of the classroom, Ragsdale-Knoderer worked with the community and fundraised for important causes like food drives, helping to pilot the district-wide “Lunch Pals” program.

“All those things are great, but that’s not why she’s receiving this award tonight,” said Cotton. “She’s receiving this award for her tireless investment in our young children and the future of our community. For most kids, the tone of their entire academic career is set by the first experience with organized education. It’s Miss Leigh’s thought that her job is not to teach kids their ABCs or 123s, but to teach them how to fall in love with learning.”

Ragsdale-Knoderer said she was surprised when she received the award, jokingly thanking Cotton and her family for not giving her any heads-up about it.

“I just wanted to thank Bonne Terre, also Desloge, all of our students, our teachers, our community,” Ragsdale-Knoderer said. “It’s really about them making a difference, saying yes, taking risks, and putting our kids first and always providing them with a world-class education, no matter where they came from.”

Ragsdale-Knoderer said, everyone’s destiny starts with education and the knowledge someone has accumulated. She promised the crowd she would continue to do the best she could to provide a world-class education for the students at North County Primary School.

Seven other awards were given to deserving recipients at Friday night’s ceremony.

The first award presented was the KTJJ/KREI 110% Award, presented to St. Francois County Ambulance District Supervisor T.J. Isgrig. A 1989 graduate of North County, Isgrig attended the EMT program at MAC and was hired as an EMT for the St. Francois County Ambulance District. He has risen through the ranks to become a supervisor. As a member of the Big River/Bonne Terre Fire Department, he helped start the Haunted Firehouse and has worked tirelessly on it every year. Isgrig has served on the boards of St. Francois County BackStoppers and Southeast Missouri Family Violence Council.

The second award of the night, the KFMO/B104 Business Leader of the Year Award, was presented to Dave Mungenast Jr., represented by General Manager of St. Louis Honda Jim Davies and Business Development Manager Shan Herwig, who accepted the award in his honor.

The third award presented Friday was the St. Francois County Rotary Service Above Self Award, which went to Dorothy Johnson, also known by many as the Christmas Lady. Giving to adults and children alike, Johnson has given personal care items, food, and toys to those in need for more than 25 holiday seasons. Multiple health issues have not stopped Johnson from her tireless work.

The Bonne Terre Chamber of Commerce Elite Service Award was presented to KFMO/B104 News Director Mike Ramsey. Ramsey attended school in Farmington and went to Mineral Area College. Besides being the news director, Ramsey also hosts The Start every morning on AM 1240 KFMO from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m., and is an accomplished drummer who teaches classes at the Mineral Area Fine Arts Academy and performs in the band Sweetwater Holler.

Three people received the Bonne Terre Chamber of Commerce Hometown Hero Award. Julie Burns, mother of Patrolman Lane Burns, accepted the award in his honor. The late patrolman was gunned down in March while responding to a call at a local hotel. The second person to receive the Hometown Hero award was Corporal Garrett Worley, who was critically injured on the same call. The last person to receive the award was Sgt. Richard Mackley, who, just seconds behind the other two officers, pulled Worley to safety before rushing to aid Burns.

The recipient of the Bonne Terre Chamber of Commerce Lifetime Hall of Fame Award went to Jim Sowers. Sowers started work life as a band instructor but left to pursue a career opportunity with State Farm Insurance. Sowers has been an agent for 42 years and started the Bonne Terre agency from scratch. Sowers and his wife started the Gingerbread House Residential Home for Disabled Children in Rolla, is a charter member of the St. Francois County Board for the Developmentally Disabled, and has served on the North County School Board.

The Bonne Terre Chamber of Commerce Special Award had three recipients. The first award was presented to Ron Fox, who has been a member of the Ministerial Alliance for more than 30 years and volunteers every week at the food pantry.

The second award presented went to Jim Akins, who has accomplished a multitude of projects for the city, and who is the catalyst for helping turn the Bonne Terre Downtown Property Owners Association into a 501©(3) not-for-profit corporation. He is also the POA’s membership chair and treasurer.

The third recipient of the Bonne Terre Chamber of Commerce Special Award was presented to Friends for a Better Bonne Terre, which works with existing groups on projects benefiting the city. The group has spearheaded beautification initiatives, and has been active in helping to plan community events such as Halloween at the sports complex and the inaugural Christmas Market in 2022.

A certificate of appreciation from the Bonne Terre Chamber of Commerce was also handed to Dave Bahr, a man who has been serving on the Board of Directors for more than 16 years. This year, Bahr retired from the board.

Before winners were announced, the chamber installed the new Board of Directors for the 2023 year: President Taylor Lumsden, Vice President Audra Caine, Treasurer Karon Murphy, Executive Director Leigha Head, and Directors Amy Proffer, Cotton, Brian Boyer, Scott Griffin, Samantha McDowell, Larry Rawson, and Ruth Adams.

The banquet also heard from Bonne Terre City Administrator Shawn Kay on updates to the city, St. Francois County District 2 Commissioner David Kater on updates to the northern half of St. Francois County, and from State Rep. Mike Henderson regarding Missouri legislation.

IN PHOTOS: Bonne Terre Chamber of Commerce Banquet Award Recipients Group Photo Leigh Ragsdale-Knoderer State Representative Mike Henderson District II Commissioner David Kater Bonne Terre City Administrator Shawn Kay Bonne Terre Chamber Banquet 1.jpg Bonne Terre Chamber Banquet 2.jpg Bonne Terre Chamber Banquet 3.jpg Bonne Terre Chamber Banquet 4.jpg Bonne Terre Chamber Banquet 5.jpg Bonne Terre Chamber Banquet 6.jpg Bonne Terre Chamber Banquet 7.jpg Bonne Terre Chamber Banquet 8.jpg Bonne Terre Chamber Banquet 9.jpg Bonne Terre Chamber Banquet 10.jpg Bonne Terre Chamber Banquet 11.jpg Bonne Terre Chamber Banquet 12.jpg Bonne Terre Chamber Banquet 13.jpg Bonne Terre Chamber Banquet 14.jpg