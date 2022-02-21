Bonne Terre Chamber recognizes community leaders

The annual Bonne Terre Chamber of Commerce Awards Banquet, delayed two weeks due to weather, honored numerous award winners Friday night at the Knights of Columbus Hall.

The final award of the evening was presented to Reggie and Chelcy AuBuchon by newly-elected Chamber President Taylor Lumsden. The AuBuchons earned the Daily Journal Citizen of the Year Award for being community-oriented, kind, compassionate, charitable and “incredible Christmas float builders.”

The couple, who own Bryant Restoration, General Custards, Lincoln Street Event Center, and Clubhouse Properties, additionally serve the community through the AuBuchon Family Foundation which helps area fire departments. The couple have also added a handicapped-accessible swing to Desloge City Park, sponsors a local baseball team and hosts Raider Football Tailgating to support North County’s backpack program.

Through Bryant Restoration’s friendly wager with a competitor, they raised more than $40,000 for St. Francois County Shop with a Cop, and Bryant Restoration offered free building cleanings for local police and fire departments.

After the couple accepted their award, Reggie thanked the Daily Journal and said, “There are a lot of people in this room who played a huge role in the things we did, so we were kind of the quarterbacks in it. Thank you all.”

KTJJ/KREI’s Griffin Weinberg presented the stations’ 100% Award to Sherry House for her dedication and outstanding service to the community.

Weinberg described House as “kind, loving, caring and giving” and said she presides on various committees, is active in her church and chamber of commerce, helps the local food pantry, and works to help strengthen local retail. She opened her business The Fancy Crow in Bonne Terre in 2016.

Chuck Odle, station manager for KFMO/B104, presented the Business Leader of the Year Award to Duane Rosener, saying Rosener worked summers and during breaks from college, putting in long hours to learn from his dad.

“After his father’s passing in 2010, Duane chose to stay in the local area and run the family business and carry on the family legacy that his grandfather Leamon Rosener started when he opened Roseners Restaurant in 1975,” Odle said.

Homestead Restaurant opened in 1994 and “Duane’s been dedicated to serving our community while always putting people over profit,” said Odle.

In 2020, Rosener made the difficult decision to close Homestead Restaurant for more than five weeks to create a new way to serve the community.

“Duane Rosener offers service with a smile from him and his entire staff,” said Odle. “You’ll find family memories on the wall. Those images are a testament and reminder of where the passion for service began and how that passion has continued through the years.”

Odle said Homestead’s slogan is “food, family, tradition.”

“Duane Rosener and Homestead Restaurant upholds that slogan every day while honoring his family’s legacy and serving the community.”

Parkland Health Center CEO Annette Schnabel, in presenting the St. Francois County Rotary Service Above Self Award to Kevin Cook, used one of the Cook’s favorite Ralph Waldo Emerson poems, “Success,” to describe him.

“’To laugh often and much; to win the respect of intelligent people … to earn the appreciation of honest critics … to find the best in others; to leave the world a bit better … to know even one life has breathed easier because you have lived, this is to have succeeded,’” Schnabel quoted.

She said Cook is a “hometown boy from Desloge, a leader all through high school and college.” He returned to the area to be closer to his family and its farm. He served the community through many clubs and has served on boards of directors such as the Extension Center Council, Shared Blessings, Parkland Health Center and Industrial Development Authority.

He retired from First State Community Bank in 2020 and works his beef cattle on his 1891 Century family farm.

“Kevin continues to invest his time and energy into our community,” said Schnabel. “He serves with his expertise in financial and agricultural understanding, people skills, wisdom, and knowledge with a motivating love for this community, our community.”

Cook humbly accepted his award. “That’s quite a shock and I’m humbled, and I do love this community,” he said. “I don’t really know how much you can give, I just know you should give. You should do everything you can do.”

As he scanned the crowd, Cook said, “When I look out at you, I’m encouraged. There’s a lot of news out there that’s not very good. I’m seeing a lot of people here who can do a lot of great things.”

Next, Carol Coulter presented the chamber’s Elite Service Award to Parkland Health Center, accepted by Schnabel. Coulter said Bonne Terre has had a hospital for more than 40 years.

“From tornadoes to snow storms to COVID, the dedicated employees, medical staff, volunteers and administrators are for our community,” she said.

Karon Murphy presented the Hometown Hero Award to the North County R-1 School District Athletic Department. She said a hometown hero has “courage, concern, and other kind and good qualities.” They are dedicated, inspiring, generous, work hard and come from all walks of life.

Murphy proceeded to list North County’s athletic accomplishments in 2021: regional and state cheerleading champions; eSports second-place state finish; girls’ wrestling conference champions; boys’ basketball conference, district and sectional champs; girls’ basketball district champions; Raiderettes state champions and first place in the nation in kick; girls’ tennis team district, conference and stat sectional champions as well as district and state recognition for doubles; and football district, sectional, quarterfinal and final four titles. In addition, the boys’ soccer team were district champions in 2020.

Murphy asked the audience where these student athletes would have been without coaches who set high goals and encouraged them to be the best they could be, not just on the court or field but in school and within the community.

“Our coaches are out there every day, working and leading these athletes to be the best they can be,” she said.

Murphy presented the award to the entire North County athletic department, accepted by Athletic Director Chad Mills who thanked the school board, administration and “great corporate sponsors in this room who help us annually.”

“I work with great coaches, and a few of them are represented here,” said Mills. “What you see on the field, what you see on the court, that’s just a part of it. These people are teaching life lessons, and I love them all.”

Samantha McDowell presented the Lifetime Hall of Fame Award to Rhonda Hubbard.

McDowell said Hubbard always tries to help others and makes them feel special. She is a local graduate and former teacher who went into the health and fitness industry to fulfill her passion. She partnered with Jill Wagner in 2017 to start Superheroes for Hope to help kids with childhood cancer. Hubbard also came up with the idea for the first women’s leadership conference.

“Rhonda never let her zip code define her,” said McDowell.

After receiving the award, Hubbard said receiving the award was a great honor.

“There’s no place like home,” she said, “and I say if you’re going to rise, you might as well shine and make this world a better place.”

Jason Loughary returned as the witty and entertaining master of ceremonies for the evening, which was opened with Pastor Dave Wiant’s invocation before the meal prepared by the Knights of Columbus staff.

Suzanne Mullins was recognized for her work as one of the chamber’s board of directors. She left the board at the end of her term.

Scott Griffin was recognized as the outgoing president of the Bonne Terre Chamber of Commerce. He said it has been an honor and privilege to serve as president of the chamber for two years.

“Although I did not have the pleasure of growing up in this fine town, Bonne Terre is now my forever home,” he said.

When he first decided to build his business and life in Bonne Terre, Griffin had heard the motto “good Earth, good people” and thought that was a “cute saying.”

“But it is much more than that,” he said. “People are so genuine and kind, no one is a stranger or an outsider. We may have ‘good Earth,’ but we have ‘great people’ here in Bonne Terre.”

Griffin noted several important highlights of 2021: the chamber started hosting in-person member luncheons once again and learned about numerous local programs and grants, gained insights on the North County R-1 School District, and learned information regarding the state’s budget. New businesses were welcomed. Signature events included two blood drives, kids’ fishing derby, two retail partnership events, golf outing, and Independence Day celebration, truck-n-treat event, Roaring Twenties auction fundraiser, women’s leadership conference, and the city’s 42nd Christmas parade.

“These signature events showcase the chamber’s ability to provide for a special place to live and improve the quality of life here in Bonne Terre,” Griffin said.

He said the chamber could not be as successful as it is without the partnership of the local governments, including the City of Bonne Terre and volunteers “who take their most precious time to help organize, plan and work at chamber events.”

Loughary welcomed Marty Umfleet to the podium to install the 2022 board of directors: Taylor Lumsden, president; Dave Bahr, vice president; Karon Murphy, treasurer; and directors Amy Proffer, Bill Cotton, Brian Boyer, Scott Griffin, Janice Bess, Samantha McDowell and Audra Caine.

Those who attended the awards banquet also heard updates by some of Bonne Terre’s civic leaders.

North County Superintendent Katie Bockman recapped many of the district’s recent successes and upgrades, including additions and improvements made possible by the 2020 Proposition S Bond such as a newly installed elevator and soon-to-be-replaced roof at the middle school; upgraded kitchen equipment; new playground equipment and outdoor surfaces; new vestibules in the entryways at the district’s schools; and more. The district is now providing weekend meals for all students in grades K-8 in addition to continuing their backpack program which serves nearly 100 students each week.

“We’ve been battling this little pandemic for the last several years,” said Bockman, “and that’s made education so different the last few years, but our staff and students have remained diligent.”

She said the district has been pushed to its limits, with the pandemic, illnesses and even loss.

“But all North County Raiders rally to support one another,” said Bockman.

She said the district is searching “every avenue to find funds for students and staff and to build a community with passion. We recognize our schools are a centerpiece to this community and we want to fulfill their needs, your needs, and fulfill our mission.”

Bockman added that the district has celebrated its athletic programs as well as successful fine arts, industrial arts and other programs and find inspiration in the success of their students.

Bonne Terre City Administrator Shawn Kay also spoke and noted that, like Griffin, Kay said he’s also a transplant to Bonne Terre and compared the town to Mayberry because everyone “always waves and is always accepting.”

From the COVID pandemic to shortages of materials and staff, Kay discussed the city’s accomplishments and frustrations. In 2021, the City of Bonne Terre had streets rebuilt, computers and hot spots added through a library grant, transitioned court data to online accessibility, and received a Missouri Department of Conservation grant to replace the back boat dock and some of the asphalt walking track at Lakeview Park.

Kay said the goal is to complete the entire walking path next year if more funding becomes available.

He said the city has been frugal with its budget to grow their fund balances. They intend to add Proposition 1 to the April 5 ballot for a 1% sales tax, the money from which will go to the Bonne Terre police and fire departments to fund much needed equipment and necessary salary increases.

“We need to pay them [police and firefighters] so we can keep them [in our city],” said Kay.

He extended his appreciation to Leigha Head, executive director of the Bonne Terre Chamber of Commerce.

“I don’t think anyone understands what happens behind the scenes,” he said. “Leah does so much, and we really appreciate her and our partnership with the chamber.”

The Chamber of Commerce investors were recognized at the conclusion of the awards portion of the evening: Bonne Terre License Office, First State Community Bank, Unico Bank, Wood Land & Cattle, Parkland Health Center, and Dave Mungenast Pre-Owned Center of Bonne Terre, gold members; Turkey Holler Bed & Breakfast, City of Bonne Terre, Belgrade State Bank, Hub’s Pub & Grill, and New Era Bank, silver; and Griffin Automotive Design, Gordon Bess Construction, Domino’s Pizza, Designs by Shama, Dairy Queen of Bonne Terre, Save A Lot Food Stores, JCB Management, and Harps Food Stores.

Loughary also recognized local “celebrities” in the crowd including Missouri Rep. Mike Henderson; Jodi Williams and Donna Hickman representing Congressman Jason Smith; Bonne Terre Mayor Brandon Hubbard; Mineral Area College Board of Trustees member Lisa Umfleet; and other city and county officers and representatives. Next, the 2021 Bonne Terre Board of Directors were acknowledged: Scott Griffin, president; Taylor Lumsden, vice president; Karon Murphy, treasurer; and Amy Proffer, Bill Cotton, Brian Boyer, Janice Bess, Dave Bahr, Samantha McDowell and Suzanne Mullins, directors.

Lumsden closed the banquet by saying what a great time it is to be part of the Bonne Terre community and celebrating the area’s many successes.

“We’ve recognized several individuals tonight that have gone above and beyond, with their charitable giving, community mindfulness and leadership,” he said, “and this evening we reflect back on work of the chamber and its members who help continue long-standing traditions in this community.”

Lumsden said all these actions point to people who “care deeply about this community.”

“The growth of businesses, the support of our schools, projects in the community that help beautify the town, or projects that help individuals in need – all these things speak to people who want Bonne Terre to be a great place to work, to live, and to raise a family.”

Pam Clifton is a contributing writer for the Daily Journal.

