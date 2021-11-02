Bonne Terre chamber to hold women's conference Thursday

Bonne Terre Chamber of Commerce members are encouraging women in the region to join them Thursday for its first-ever female leadership conference.

And some might argue women in Missouri need a little support. In 2019, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, the average female salary in Missouri was $46,787, compared to $63,814 for men. The largest demographic of people living in poverty in St. Francois County were women age 25-34, followed by men age 55-64 and women age 35-44.

Billed as “RISE (Respect, Integrity, Service and Excellence) to Inspire Her,” the conference organizers hope to explore topics unique to women, while offering networking opportunities to attendees, professional development, and inspiration from five speakers’ struggles and successes.

The conference begins at 5 p.m. on Thursday at Heritage Hall, 118 E. School St. in Bonne Terre. Space is at a premium, with reservations made by calling 573-358-4000 or emailing btchamberofcommerce@yahoo.com.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Chamber Executive Director Leigha Head said it’s hoped the conference will be held annually.

“We currently have 115 women making reservations for the event,” she said. “During our first women's leadership conference, we will welcome a panel of four local women to share their stories of success.”