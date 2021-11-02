Bonne Terre chamber to hold women's conference Thursday

Bonne Terre Chamber of Commerce members are encouraging women in the region to join them Thursday for its first-ever female leadership conference.
And some might argue women in Missouri need a little support. In 2019, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, the average female salary in Missouri was $46,787, compared to $63,814 for men. The largest demographic of people living in poverty in St. Francois County were women age 25-34, followed by men age 55-64 and women age 35-44.
Billed as “RISE (Respect, Integrity, Service and Excellence) to Inspire Her,” the conference organizers hope to explore topics unique to women, while offering networking opportunities to attendees, professional development, and inspiration from five speakers’ struggles and successes.
The conference begins at 5 p.m. on Thursday at Heritage Hall, 118 E. School St. in Bonne Terre. Space is at a premium, with reservations made by calling 573-358-4000 or emailing btchamberofcommerce@yahoo.com.
Chamber Executive Director Leigha Head said it’s hoped the conference will be held annually.
“We currently have 115 women making reservations for the event,” she said. “During our first women's leadership conference, we will welcome a panel of four local women to share their stories of success.”
Head said the keynote speaker for the evening is Leigh Ragsdale-Knoderer, North County Primary School Principal, “and we couldn’t be more excited to have her. She brings great energy to our community and look forward in hearing from her.”
Ragsdale-Knoderer is a longtime educator who, in addition to working in Cape Girardeau Public Schools administration, worked for the Hillsboro School District. She earned a bachelor’s degree in mass communication from University of Missouri-St. Louis, and a master’s degree in educational leadership and administration from Missouri Baptist University. She has experience in being a keynote and motivational speaker, particularly for educational institutions.
Joining her in leading the conversations about encouragement, empowerment and persistence, will be Patricia Murphy, Kim Long, Jane Cook, Melissa Williams and master of ceremonies Audra Caine.
“Audra Caine is our emcee for the evening and she will bring fun energy to the evening as well,” Head said. “We think everyone who attends will get a lot out of the evening. We’re really looking forward to the energy it gives everyone.”
Sarah Haas is the assistant editor for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at 573-518-3617 or at shaas@dailyjournalonline.com.