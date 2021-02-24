Bonne Terre Industrial Park gets new tenant

The Bonne Terre Industrial Park is about to become busier, according to information shared Wednesday by the St. Francois County Industrial Development Authority and the City of Bonne Terre.
According to IDA President Al Sullivan, the IDA recently sold several acres of land in the Bonne Terre Industrial Park to the LaGesse Company, formerly of Mineral Point.
Sullivan said the new company will have two separate operations: a general trucking company and medical equipment production.
“This will be an important addition to the park,” Sullivan said, adding that the company’s new facility is under construction and should be ready for occupancy in the spring. He said the county IDA also owns a 39,000 square foot building in the industrial park and has a “very active” business leasing that facility.
“The IDA will be working in cooperation with the City of Bonne Terre to acquire additional acreage in the industrial park for development,” Sullivan said. “We’ve been working with Bonne Terre to develop that park, because there’s not a lot of other places in the county that have anything of any size where you can put small manufacturing or light industry on.”
This is not the first time the IDA has successfully played matchmaker between Bonne Terre's industrial park and a company. In 2012, the Swedish company Trelleborg began leasing its present building and site.
“So we had a chance to buy a building on several acres that had been foreclosed on, and luckily within 6-8 months, Trelleborg, a Swedish Company, we leased it to them, and after about 4-5 years, they wanted to double the warehouse because their contention is, their home office is in New Jersey,” Sullivan said. “They said, by having this site in Missouri, they can ship overnight almost any of the supplies out of there all over the U.S., they like the work ethic of the employees and it’s an ideal location. They’ve rented that building for years now, wasn’t sure the public was aware of that, and they’re doing quite well.”
Sullivan said the LaGesse Company was located in Mineral Point, but the building in which it was operating was sold. The owner was looking to find enough land in St. Francois County within his budget. He was able to buy the sizable tract in Bonne Terre for the same as if he’d have bought a half-acre building lot, Sullivan said.
