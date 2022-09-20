Bonne Terre Save A Lot announces renovations complete

Save A Lot, one of the largest discount grocery chains in the U.S., Monday announced the completed renovation of its store at 3 Northwood in Bonne Terre. Local store operators Kenneth Wakefield and Brad Juliette agreed, they are proud to give customers access to an upgraded look and feel while enjoying promotions on fresh cut meat, produce and more during the store’s grand re-opening on Friday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The event will begin with a ribbon cutting with the Bonne Terre Chamber of Commerce at 11 a.m., followed by several giveaways throughout the day including free brats, hot dogs and potato chips. Customers can also enjoy a petting zoo and opportunities to win gift cards from local retailers.

The store’s new look inside and out is designed for a lighter, brighter and easier-to-shop footprint including new décor, new flooring and lighting and fresh interior and exterior paint. The look reflects Save A Lot’s refreshed brand image.

“We are thrilled to bring much-needed upgrades to the Bonne Terre Save A Lot store and enhance local residents’ shopping experiences the moment they step foot inside,” said Clint Price, district manager. “The newly minted store provides a modern aesthetic and an easier-to-shop footprint, making it seamless and more enjoyable for customers to shop for grocery essentials and quality fresh meat and produce they’ve come to expect. We can't wait for our Bonne Terre customers to see the upgrades.”

”We’re delighted that the Bonne Terre Save A Lot store is continuing to provide its customers with top-notch service and an upgraded shopping experience with the new store remodel,” said Tim Schroder, chief sales and marketing officer of Save A Lot. “Brad Juliette, Eddie Wakefield and their team’s investment to upgrade the store will have a profound impact on how customers enjoy the Save A Lot experience while continuing to provide unmatched value and quality.”

The Bonne Terre Save A Lot is open daily from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Customers can learn more by visiting www.savealot.com.