Bonne Terre seeks to plug retail gaps

He gave the example of paint. If many Bonne Terre residents are leaving the city to buy major amounts of paint outside of town, the local, already-established hardware store would be given first dibs to start stocking paint, and if the hardware store wasn’t interested in selling paint, an attempt might be made to attract a retailer who would.

Charles Branch, NextSite’s senior vice president of business development, gave a brief summary of their initial findings and emphasized the company’s mission isn’t business coaching, consulting, brokering or leasing space.

“We identify opportunities for retail and restaurant growth in the communities we serve,” he said. “We connect developers, tenant reps, retailers and restaurants to the community. We’re here to help by providing information where we can. We don’t give a stack of reports and say ‘good luck,’ we want to see things happen.”

In March, the data-mining began. NextSite uses a mobile mapping software program that tracks non-identifying geographic and buying activity, coming up with data that indicates how many customers a retailer has, where they’re coming from, what time of day or day of the week is most busy, what’s being purchased most or least, and in the area where customers are purchasing things the least, where they’re leaving the area to buy those things.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}