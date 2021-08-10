Bonne Terre seeks to plug retail gaps

Business in Bonne Terre could get a commercial boost if the city’s partnership with an Alabama-based commercial development advisory firm is carried out as hoped.
Last winter, Bonne Terre’s city government and the local Chamber of Commerce each chipped in on a contract with NextSite, which, as City Administrator Shawn Kay has explained, seeks to fill in the retail and service gaps in towns across America using analytics taken from non-identifying credit card receipts.
The company partners with utility companies such as Ameren Missouri to offer cities relatively affordable analysis. Usually the service, without utility assistance, would cost anywhere from $30,000 to $50,000. Bonne Terre’s tab is only $8,000, plus “success fees” if NextSite is able to alleviate the commercial gaps.
The aim is to find out what things and services are being purchased, and where those things are being purchased. According to information shared at the chamber meeting, Bonne Terre’s biggest retail gaps are, in order of millions of dollars of sales made outside the city in 2020 alone: men’s clothing, women’s clothing, children’s clothing, shoes and jewelry.
“For years, things have not fallen in our laps. One of the things that seemed to sell the council on partnering with NextSite is its partnership with Ameren, which makes it palatable cost-wise, but they also wanted to help grow local business and bring in new business,” Kay said at a recent Bonne Terre Chamber of Commerce meeting. “If they can show us where our retail leakage is at, we can seek to fill those leaks.”
He gave the example of paint. If many Bonne Terre residents are leaving the city to buy major amounts of paint outside of town, the local, already-established hardware store would be given first dibs to start stocking paint, and if the hardware store wasn’t interested in selling paint, an attempt might be made to attract a retailer who would.
Charles Branch, NextSite’s senior vice president of business development, gave a brief summary of their initial findings and emphasized the company’s mission isn’t business coaching, consulting, brokering or leasing space.
“We identify opportunities for retail and restaurant growth in the communities we serve,” he said. “We connect developers, tenant reps, retailers and restaurants to the community. We’re here to help by providing information where we can. We don’t give a stack of reports and say ‘good luck,’ we want to see things happen.”
In March, the data-mining began. NextSite uses a mobile mapping software program that tracks non-identifying geographic and buying activity, coming up with data that indicates how many customers a retailer has, where they’re coming from, what time of day or day of the week is most busy, what’s being purchased most or least, and in the area where customers are purchasing things the least, where they’re leaving the area to buy those things.
Branch used a bit of Bonne Terre Save A Lot’s data as an example. According to NextSite’s analysis, just over one-third of the grocery store’s customers come from Bonne Terre, with Park Hills, Farmington and De Soto residents also contributing the most to its sales, followed by Cadet, Festus, Valles Mines, Bismarck, Potosi and French Village. Saturday and Sunday are the busiest shopping days.
In addition to offering a portal into customers’ retail journeys, NextSite offers analysis on drive time, radius, custom trade, demographic trends, consumer spending, tapestry segmentation — breaking neighborhoods into socioeconomic and demographic segments — and maps that depict favorability of commercial sites, the overall retail landscape and traffic count.
“A trade area for a restaurant can be different from a grocery store. We always consider the research we do a working document,” Branch said, “We start the initial analysis which can always change for different developers or different retail concepts that we’re speaking to.”
And the data, of course, changes over time depending on season and situational developments – like COVID-19.
Branch provided a graph that indicated Bonne Terre Mine’s traffic, which during the height of the pandemic in April, dropped significantly, but spiked in the summer months — especially with visitors from Farmington — when people started getting out again.
“The reason we wanted to do the mines was because obviously it speaks to the tourism area here,” Branch said, adding that the number one retail establishment mine visitors visit before or after their excursion to the Billion Gallon Lake, is Hub’s Pub.
“Either they have to fuel up before they get there, or they’re tired after they visit,” he joked.
Branch said they’re continuing to gather information so they can quickly and clearly present the town’s necessary attributes to potential business developers and investors. “To have this at one’s fingertips is very helpful. We’re becoming, more and more, a data journey market,” he said, adding that more local data is available through NextSite and the Bonne Terre Chamber of Commerce.
Next steps are to connect with local developers and retailers through the International Council of Shopping Centers organization. In response to a Chamber member’s question, Branch said it’s possible if things go smoothly and depending on the business concept, the process of adding to Bonne Terre’s commercial landscape could take about 18 months from start to finish.
NextSite has been also working with the Missouri towns of East Prairie, Kirksville, Lake Ozark, Osage Beach, Camdenton, Versailles and Eldon.
