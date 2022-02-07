Bonneville Motel gets reinvented

Residents of Bonne Terre and longtime travelers along U.S. 67 might have noticed a familiar business has changed with the times — the old Bonneville Inn Motel has recently been changed to a Motel 6.

In December, the mid-century modern motel, at the top of the hill from Route K and near the U.S. 67 overpass, took on the gray and blue colors of the Texas-based, international hotel chain that got its start in Santa Barbara, California, only two years before Bonneville was built.

Its owners, the Jhaveri family, have been working hard to renovate the almost 60-year-old motel. General Manager Mikhil Jhaveri said it took at least a year of renovating the building.

“We took over in July 2020, and we officially finished in November and opened Dec. 2 as Motel 6,” he said, adding that they’re hoping to win an award of recognition for the work they’ve accomplished.

Jhaveri said each room, which can go for $65-70 a night, offers a refrigerator and microwave oven. Lots of things are free — coffee, Wi-Fi, local calls, expanded cable and kids stay free, too. Pets are welcome, they have vending machines and coin-operated laundry machines are located on site. The rooms are brightly light with blackout-curtain for the windows, and the floors are a health-friendly barnwood laminate.

“Right, we tore out the carpeting, it had to go,” Jhaveri said. “When we took over, things were not in the best condition. Plus, with the hard flooring, it makes it so that we can welcome pets, and people with allergies or who have COVID concerns can feel good about the floors being easier to clean more thoroughly.”

When it was built in 1964, though, the Daily Journal ad for the Bonneville Inn boasted “28 modern, air-conditioned rooms, with TV and wall-to-wall carpeting." The adjacent restaurant — also named Bonneville — had two private dining rooms and a coffee shop, with plenty of parking outside. Old-timers will remember every inch of the parking lot would be filled on weekends.

Over the years, more motels would spring up in the area. A June 21, 1967, Daily Journal spoke of the four leading hotels: “Andrews' TraveLodge brings to four the number of modern motels new to the county within the 1960s,” with the other three being Bonneville Inn Motel, Rosener’s Best Western Motel in then-Flat River and now-Park Hills, and Holiday Inn Jr. Motel just south of Farmington.

Only a couple of months later, the owners, Donald and Betty Meyers, announced the restaurant would be managed by a Mr. and Mrs. Jacob Greenfield.

"Mr. and Mrs. Donald Meyers, the owners, wish to express their thanks to all those who did patronize the restaurant and will continue to operate the Bonneville Inn Motel,” the Daily Journal ad stated. “The Bonneville Inn will continue to feature superb service and fine foods, 24 hour service, 7 days per week. Banquet Room available also."

Only one year later, according to an Aug. 22, 1968, Daily Journal article, the Meyers sold the Bonneville Inn to Mr. and Mrs. Don Rygmyr of Lawrence, Kansas. At that time, the motel and restaurant were operating outside the city limits of Bonne Terre. A few months later, there was a proposal to city council to annex the area south of Highway K and west of Stormy Lane, including the Hillcrest Subdivision. It didn't seem to be accepted, because it was brought up again four years later, in June 1972.

In 1970, the motel was owned by Don L. Jerrell and accepted into Friendship Inns of America, an "international motor inn chain of over 800 of America's finest motor inns..." In April 1971 it won a listing in the Mobil Travel Guide.

June 1976, it was announced the motel was under new ownership. This time, in addition to carpeting and air conditioning, amenities boasted color TV and a swimming pool.

Bonneville Motel made Daily Journal headlines again on Aug. 4, 1976, when a Kansas City jewelry salesman representing a firm in Boston forgot nine, high-quality diamonds — worth $30,000 to $40,000 at that time — in a drawer of the room he'd checked out of that morning. Motel staff came across them as they were cleaning, and all efforts were made to contact the salesman, who eventually contacted the sheriff Jim Hickman, who had taken custody of them. He eventually returned to retrieve the diamonds.

The weather was rough in 1980. That summer, strong winds caused damage to several properties in July, including the Bonneville Motel, which was by then owned by Robert Ottinger of Bonne Terre.

Later in the year, a Thanksgiving Eve and Day snow dumped 10 inches on St. Francois County, the second-heaviest November snow on local record, with Greg Allen of Farmington reporting at the time that the heaviest November snow dropped 16 inches on Nov. 6-7 in 1951.

Local hotels were inundated with holiday travelers. A Bonneville Motel spokesman said, "I could have rented three times that many (all 28 rooms). Some people asked if they could sleep in the lobby, but we were able to direct them to other motels with space. Some families did spend the night in their cars in the restaurant parking lot."

The Ottingers operated the motel for many years. Tragedy struck the family when Robert died in 1986, following complications involving a heart transplant-gone-wrong, due to a Texas company's initial mislabeling of the organ used in the first transplant operation. The malpractice lawsuit that followed made international headlines.

Operated by Robert’s widow, Rose, and son, Brian, in the fall of 1987 a Michigan rock hound's stay in the motel proved to save his life. According to an Oct. 2, 1987, edition of the Daily Journal, Charles Kelley, 68, was searching for a rock in an abandoned quarry near Cadet, but fell, breaking his hip. He was stranded for 30 hours, but had earlier that day told Rose where he was going and approximately when he'd be back, in case of such an emergency as this one.

"I would always tell Rose when to expect me and if I didn't show up within an hour or so of that to come looking for me," Kelley said. Brian, 24, enlisted the help of friend Jim Pettus who had a truck that could handle the terrain where he thought Kelley might be. Bonne Terre Police, Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputies, and the highway patrol were all contacted for help with the search, but day turned into night, and the search was called off.

Kelley meanwhile had been able to drag himself partially underneath his truck, but heavy rain storms and 50-degree weather caused him to pass out multiple times during the night. The next morning, Brian, and Pettus resumed the search finally seeing the top of Kelley’s vehicle and making their way over to the man about 4 p.m., 30 hours after the man had fallen.

Kelley reportedly said, "When I looked up and saw Brian there were tears in my eyes and in his eyes, too." After a week's stay in the Washington County hospital, Kelley flew back to Michigan, but not before reserving a future stay at the hotel, where he'd been staying for about 20 years, visiting three or four times a year. He said he had been staying there when Rose's family owned it and he wasn’t about to stop now, they were "just like family to me."

The Ottinger family eventually sold it and it changed hands a few times over the years. In a June 14, 1998, Daily Journal, the Bonneville Motel was one of several hotels in the area impatiently waiting for construction to begin on the Eastern Reception, Diagnostic and Correctional Center, due to hold-up lawsuits from Opponents of Prison Site Inc.

The Bonneville manager at the time, Mike Patel, said they had already remodeled extensively and had planned to double the motel's capacity in anticipation of as many as 450 construction workers living in temporary quarters, but all the hotels were going to have to wait until the suit made its way through the courts.

Its twin building, the old Bonneville Restaurant, was torn down in 2006 after being vacant for about 10 years. A large gas station and convenience store now sit at the bottom of the hill from the new Motel 6.

Since then, the hotel had seen an increase in crime reports attached to its address. The Jhaveri family hopes to change the old inn's fortunes, Mikhil said last week.

“It’s a lot cleaner than it used to be,” said Jhaveri. “I understand it really went downhill in recent years, with lots of complaints about the guests. Now, it’s more brightly-lit at night and definitely quieter.

"We have some very nice customers.”

Sarah Haas is the assistant editor for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at 573-518-3617 or at shaas@dailyjournalonline.com.

