Bonneville Plaza to see redevelopment

Bonneville Plaza, which has sat mostly vacant for decades at the top of the hill where Highway 47 turns into Route K, east of the US 67 junction, may see some major redevelopment during the next three years.
Bonne Terre City Council members unanimously agreed Monday night to move forward with the process of developing a Tax Increment Financing (TIF) district for the long-blighted strip mall, with new owners Hubbard Enterprises overseeing the redevelopment.
Since Mayor Brandon Hubbard is a family member of the company, he recused himself from the discussion while another representative of Hubbard Enterprises explained the contract was signed last week to begin the process of assessing and redesigning the area they now own.
“The building is in rough shape, we plan to tear the majority of it down and start over from scratch,” said Scott Hubbard. He added that the utility work will be a large part of the project. When asked about a time frame, he said they hope to get started within the next 18 months, and finish within three years. They hope to attract three national tenants.
Alderman Erik Schonhardt asked what the goal of the TIF district was. Scott replied that, while he was new to the concept of TIF, he understood it would help cover the costs of necessary infrastructural improvements like utilities and retaining walls.
City Administrator Shawn Kay explained that TIFs capture a portion of the tax that would have gone to other public entities and would be applied instead to the development of the property. Since taxing entities like North County, 911, St. Francois County and the city would be affected by the absence of the tax funds from the TIF district, all would have input during the process.
Public meetings would be held, a new TIF commission formed, and about $20,000 put down to cover the costs of forming the district, money which could be recouped once the district is formed. Kay said the vote that evening would be giving permission to proceed with the process of developing the TIF district.
City Attorney Seth Pegram pointed out that each part of the process would likely require an ordinance, so the council would be updated and involved every step of the way. The council unanimously agreed to start the process, and the audience and council members all applauded at certain points.
During the city administrator’s report, Kay said the Turkey Creek Road and Allen Street bridges are almost finished. The Turkey Creek bridge was once 14 feet wide and is now 20 feet wide. On Allen Street, the bridge is 22 feet wide, slightly wider than anticipated since the guardrail was installed with the extra room, so the contractor threw in the necessary extra concrete, Kay said.
He said the other two bridges in the project are presenting challenges with water and gas mains but are still on track for completion.
Dover Street will move forward in May, Kay said. Also, UniTec students are working on the soccer field’s restrooms, and the lights on the field were tested. The salt storage shelter, which UniTec students are also helping to build, is almost completed.
The Missouri Department of Transportation’s Transportation Alternative Program (TAP) grant, for which the city applied some months ago, would have addressed lighting and sidewalks from Long to Division Streets along School Street, but it didn’t pan out. Still, Kay said, it was a useful exercise and everyone’s cooperation in the application process was greatly appreciated. He said there were more grant and funding opportunities on the horizon this year.
NextSite, the company that is working with the city and the Chamber of Commerce to find retail leaks in the city’s economic area, has issued a questionnaire to be completed, and Kay said any business with commercial property is more than welcome to contact city hall if they’d like to cooperate on the effort.
During the public comment section, the council entertained complaints regarding the condition of the sidewalks, a homeowner’s complaint about a tree she said was growing into her sewage lines, confusion about Parkview Apartments' policies on patio seating, questions regarding advertising signs on city easements, and concerns about parking at Parkview Apartments.
One gentleman asked when the senior nutrition center would open, to which Kay said they were following Department of Health and Human Services guidance on congregant seating. Kay assured him he could have meals delivered to him as many other residents have arranged. Another resident of Parkview asked when a maintenance person would be hired. Kay replied no one who applied for the part-time position had been able to pass the background check, but they’re still taking applications.
Later in the evening, UniTec Director Jeff Cauley thanked the council for their vote to execute a quit-claim deed to donate a lot to UniTec Career Center so its students could build a house on it.
“I’ve been here (in Bonne Terre) my whole life and it seems like we’ve gotten more done, you’re listening to the needs of your constituency, it was shown here tonight in the respect with which you listened to your citizens. I want to thank you again on behalf of UniTec for your support,” Cauley said.
Kay, in turn, thanked Cauley and UniTec for the students’ help on the salt storage facility and the soccer field bathrooms.
“It’s a two-way street, sir, and we certainly do appreciate what UniTec and its students are doing for us, as well.”
In other news, the council:
- Watched as City Clerk Mary Topping swore in the winners of the April 6 election: Aldermen Bruce Pratte and Erik Schonhardt, who was also sworn in as mayor pro-tem.
- Heard Police Chief Doug Calvert’s information on the North County High School senior procession that’s being planned, with more details to come.
- Voted to approve adding Terry Cole, building inspector and parks director, to the financial account as an authorized signer, replacing the vacancy left from the passing of former building inspector Dwayne Hackworth.
- Voted to let Kay contract with Jokerst Paving and Contracting Inc. to continue progress on the Dover Street project.
- Approved a request to subdivide a lot on Northwood Drive.
- Tabled for further discussion the purchase of jetters for the Public Works Department.
- Approved the Big River Chautauqua committee’s request to set aside the city park for July 13-17 next year. This year’s event was cancelled.
- Approved extending Industrial Park Road in preparation for future developments, for the cost of about $150,000.
- Gave permission for the annual baseball parade on May 22.
- Discussed the city’s request to close all alleys to traffic over one ton, with the exception of allowing local deliveries. Several in the audience and on the council expressed interest in closing them, and the ordinance is scheduled to be presented for vote at the next meeting.
- Approved adding Josh Pullins, Andrew Kay and Renee Bronaugh to the Planning & Zoning and Fair Housing committee.
- Agreed the next meeting will be May 10 at 6 p.m. at city hall on Allen Street.
