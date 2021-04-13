Bonneville Plaza to see redevelopment

City Administrator Shawn Kay explained that TIFs capture a portion of the tax that would have gone to other public entities and would be applied instead to the development of the property. Since taxing entities like North County, 911, St. Francois County and the city would be affected by the absence of the tax funds from the TIF district, all would have input during the process.

Public meetings would be held, a new TIF commission formed, and about $20,000 put down to cover the costs of forming the district, money which could be recouped once the district is formed. Kay said the vote that evening would be giving permission to proceed with the process of developing the TIF district.

City Attorney Seth Pegram pointed out that each part of the process would likely require an ordinance, so the council would be updated and involved every step of the way. The council unanimously agreed to start the process, and the audience and council members all applauded at certain points.

During the city administrator’s report, Kay said the Turkey Creek Road and Allen Street bridges are almost finished. The Turkey Creek bridge was once 14 feet wide and is now 20 feet wide. On Allen Street, the bridge is 22 feet wide, slightly wider than anticipated since the guardrail was installed with the extra room, so the contractor threw in the necessary extra concrete, Kay said.