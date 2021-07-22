Boutiques partner for school supplies drive

One person can make a difference, but imagine the possibilities when people work together to achieve a common goal.

When Urban Farmgirl Boutique Owner Tiffany Morgan had the idea to donate school supplies to students in need, she reached out to her friend Jessica Norman, owner of The Lovely Lily. Together, they decided there was a definite need to help.

Morgan’s idea spread to include other friends who are local boutique owners. They got together to come up with a plan to encourage the community and other local businesses to help with the school supplies drive.

“We wanted to give others a chance to help and give back,” she said.

Through a Facebook post, Morgan asked for help from her friends, family and other business owners.

“We are rallying together to get donations of school supplies and food items for our local backpack programs,” she wrote. “I’m challenging y’all to help us make this the biggest fundraiser ever, to help our local kiddos have the supplies and nutrition they need!”

She has offered to meet anyone or stop by a local business to pick up supplies or food. She also said she would do the shopping for individuals if they prefer to send her money via PayPal.