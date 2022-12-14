Bow Tie Catering hanging up the apron

Thousands of plates of food, thousands of miles and thousands of satisfied diners have been logged by Bow Tie Catering over the course of almost two decades, and Kim Leftridge, its owner, said it’s time to turn in the tongs and hang up the apron.

“Some of you may already know this, but we’ve been doing this for 19 years, and this will be our last year,” Leftridge announced from her steam tables and serving dishes at the October meeting of the Bonne Terre Chamber of Commerce, as several in the audience gasped.

“I’ve loved the work, I’ve loved the people, I’ve loved all of it, but it will be nice not having to go out in the rain, the heat, the snow and the sleet,” she said.

She added that her last catering jobs included the local Chambers of Commerce meetings in December, but that will be it. She said her catering business, which she operates from the garage in her backyard in Desloge, is for sale.

Leftridge’s company has been a fixture at almost all of the major events that have served food over the past 19 years, as well as for private parties, weddings, funerals and business meetings.

When she started the business in 2003, she said, it was simply to expand what had started as a love — and many would say a talent — for feeding the masses, beginning with her daughter Michelle Smith’s wedding reception.

“We wanted to do it when she got married. We fed so many people, we had people ask us who did the food, and could we cater for them,” she said. Soon, they had so much business they needed additional space. “We decided to do a building, so we built one 22 feet out my back door on the end of my husband’s (Richard’s) garage.”

They grew from a 26x13 building, to begin. “I took a 12x12 building out of my husband’s garage, and then in 2012, we bought out Plank Road Inn (another longtime catering company), so Richard donated another 12x12 section out of his garage,” Leftridge recalled last year. “So now we have a refrigeration room, a baking room and our main kitchen.”

And they’ve kept those rooms busy. In 2019, while being interviewed as the Daily Journal’s Best Caterer in the Parkland, Leftridge estimated they booked 15-20 gigs a month, with the highest demand in December. It takes a well-organized staff to meet the demand, and she said God blessed her “beyond belief” with her crew.

“It’s challenging sometimes, juggling all of the events,” she said. “But boy, some of the settings we serve in are amazing.

“The Potosi Women’s Conference is probably our most challenging one, we do it every year for about 360 women, so more than 40 tables, and each one has a different tablescape — they all are set with grandma’s china, so each one is different, and each one has a different centerpiece,” she said, scrolling through the pictures from last year’s event. “They’re all just so beautiful. And you know, the first time we did this conference, it was their first year having it, too. It was a learning experience, and each year we’ve just implemented new things where it’s gotten better and better and easier and easier.”

And then there are the jobs where they get to know the people they feed, even if they’re just passing through on occasion. Casting Crowns might have been her biggest thrill, and Leftridge said she’s also served Christian musicians like Lauren Daigle, Jordan Feliz, Flame, and Big Daddy Weave.

Leftridge said the Beatles tribute band, Liverpool Legends, has been served twice since their appearances have been sponsored by Mineral Area Council on the Arts. Leftridge said one year, they even honored her by playing the Beatles’ birthday song. “They’re just so very nice,” she said. “Really good people.”

Still, she said it’s time to wind down and put down her spatula.

“(God) has blessed me to where it's this time in my life that I can retire. My husband said fine, and he's been behind me 110%, I want to make sure he gets credit for that,” she said. “I have met some amazing, wonderful people through all the banks, the businesses and the receptions.

"We’ve met a lot of really nice people who have invited us to serve food at some of the biggest events of their lives. It’s been an honor.”