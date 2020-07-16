Box of treasures brings joy, newly found passion for local artist

Reflecting on her childhood, Barnett said some of her best memories are when she went to auctions, estate sales, thrift stores and antique shops with her dad and two brothers Steven and Cole. She was about 10 when she started going.

“My brothers and I always came out with a toy or treasure that we just thought was amazing,” she said. “I guess that is when it became something that I really liked going to. And we went as a family, so we had good times together.”

Barnett said they usually each found their own treasures. At some auctions they could also purchase food. She recalled one instance when Steve purchased a big box of chocolate donuts for his kids.

“When we finally left that auction, it was dark outside,” she said, “and we were so excited to eat those donuts that as soon as we got in the truck and buckled up, my brothers and I started gobbling them down.”

Later when they arrived home and put the box of remaining donuts in the kitchen, they realized the box was full of ants.

“I’m guessing we ate a lot of ants that night and had no idea,” said Barnett, “but we learned our lesson the hard way. Make sure you check the food you buy from those places.”