Box of treasures brings joy, newly found passion for local artist

Little did Megan Barnett know at the time that a shoebox full of beads, hooks, charms and string would result in her recently discovered passion.
Her dad Steve Holbert purchased the box at an auction about a year ago. When he gave it to his daughter, he told her to see what she could do with the supplies.
“I thought to myself, ‘What am I going to do with all this?’” she asked herself. “So I took it home and when I got some free time, I went through it.”
Almost instantly Barnett started putting different beads together. Later she sent a photo of the finished product to her mom Jada. She encouraged her daughter to show her creation to others and start making them to sell.
“I told my mom, ‘I don’t think anyone will want to buy these,’” she said. “We think they are cute but other people may not.”
But Barnett was wrong because her earrings were an instant hit. And that’s how Meg’s Modern Treasures began.
Although Barnett says she was never a creative child, she did enjoy doing crafts with her grandmother.
“I’ve found as I have gotten older that if I try new things, I surprise myself at the talents God has given me and ways he has revealed them to me,” she said.
Reflecting on her childhood, Barnett said some of her best memories are when she went to auctions, estate sales, thrift stores and antique shops with her dad and two brothers Steven and Cole. She was about 10 when she started going.
“My brothers and I always came out with a toy or treasure that we just thought was amazing,” she said. “I guess that is when it became something that I really liked going to. And we went as a family, so we had good times together.”
Barnett said they usually each found their own treasures. At some auctions they could also purchase food. She recalled one instance when Steve purchased a big box of chocolate donuts for his kids.
“When we finally left that auction, it was dark outside,” she said, “and we were so excited to eat those donuts that as soon as we got in the truck and buckled up, my brothers and I started gobbling them down.”
Later when they arrived home and put the box of remaining donuts in the kitchen, they realized the box was full of ants.
“I’m guessing we ate a lot of ants that night and had no idea,” said Barnett, “but we learned our lesson the hard way. Make sure you check the food you buy from those places.”
Fast forward more than 20 years, Barnett still enjoys treasure hunting with her parents. And thanks to Steve, she now has a hobby she thoroughly enjoys and also makes it possible for her to contribute to her family’s income … all from a box of junk that her dad bought for her.
Her jewelry-making business started out slow. She watched a few videos to learn how to pair different items with hooks to create earrings. She did a lot of experimenting on her own by spending hours just making things and taking them apart when she wasn’t satisfied with the finished product.
The first pairs Barnett made were dangle earrings. But as she saw the demand shift to more modern earrings like Druzy stones – gemstones which form from a layer of crystallization on the stone – she learned how to make those.
Barnett is inspired by the rich colors, different shapes and the simple beauty in the stones and items she uses to create small works of art, or earrings. It’s also something that makes her very happy.
Previously, she spent about 30 minutes on each pair of earrings but she’s gotten faster at creating them.
“I now know what all my tools are for and what is needed so it doesn’t take as long,” she said.
She spends a little less than 10 hours a week making earrings.
When Barnett first told her dad about making earrings with the beads which he had given her and she had sold five pairs in one week, he smiled and said, “I knew you’d find a way to use them!”
Meg’s Modern Treasures has certainly been a family affair. After Barnett’s dad Steve purchased the box of junk – or treasures – mom Jada helped name the business. Their family friend Brandon Warren, a talented local artist from Farmington, freehanded her business logo.
Barnett’s husband John knew she needed a quiet little break to herself where she could have time to be creative in her own space. When she used all of her supplies, he told her to buy more.
“He went to bed many nights without me because I would be up late and was so excited about making new things and he never once complained,” she said.
Jada and Steve also surprise Barnett with supplies. Steve even handmade all her displays for her earrings.
Traveling to festivals has been a new adventure for her.
“I’ve never really been social and I have had to open up and get out of my comfort zone,” she said. “It ended up being a great thing for me.”
Making earrings started out as a simple hobby for Barnett but quickly turned into therapeutic time for herself.
She said, “It is a relaxing way that I can use my mind and talent that God gave me to do something I love.”
Barnett also enjoys sharing her passion with others.
“I love making the ladies and little girls feel pretty when they wear my earrings and that in return makes me feel very happy,” she said.
To date, she’s sold nearly 1,000 pairs of earrings.
She recently started making necklaces, which have been well received so far. She plans to “continue to keep an open mind and just see what I can make.”
Although the recent closures and cancellations regarding COVID-19 have limited her traveling, Barnett is hopeful she will be able to set up her booth at Caledonia’s fall festival later this year. In the past, she has displayed her items at Desloge’s Labor Day picnic, Terre Du Lac Fall Festival and at Caledonia.
Barnett is grateful to her customers for their support.
“I truly appreciate them spending their hard-earned money on one of my treasures,” she said. “It makes me feel great seeing pictures of people wearing my earrings or being out somewhere and seeing my earrings on someone I don’t know.”
Besides Barnett’s Facebook page Meg’s Modern Treasures, her products can also be found at The Lovely Lily, a boutique owned by Jessica Norman and located in The Factory in Farmington.
Barnett said she’s thankful her dad purchased the box of treasures and also to her family for their support.
“I believe God led me to jewelry making,” she said. “I never planned to make jewelry, but it has changed my life in many ways.”
The devoted wife and mother to three children said this creative process of making unique and beautiful pieces is a gift from God and one which she is blessed to have received.
“Making jewelry truly brings me joy,” she said, “and challenges me because I am constantly learning something new while designing my creations. I am able to express myself through my art and customers see a little piece of me with each creation.”
Pam Clifton is a contributing writer for the Daily Journal
