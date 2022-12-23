Boyer Funeral Homes buys pet cremation service

In keeping with the tradition of innovation and offering the wide range of services to families in the Parkland region, fifth generation funeral home owner Brian Boyer of C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Homes recently announced the acquisition of Heartland Memorial Service. The business will be rebranded as Parkland Pet Cremation Service.

"Parkland Pet Cremation Service gives us the opportunity to provide dignified care for our pet families," Boyer said. "Dave and Laura Mayo felt they were ready to retire from the business and it was an honor for them to choose us to continue the care for their families."

Located in Park Hills, Heartland Memorial Service has been owned and operated by the Mayo family for 12 years. Boyer said he is proud to continue to be the steward of another locally-owned business and keep it locally-owned.

"There are large corporate entities that buy up family-owned businesses like funeral homes and pet crematories," said Boyer. "In some of those cases the quality of the services changes and families notice the personal touch is gone. That's not going to happen here."

Boyer said he plans to continue offering private and individual pet cremations, as well as working with regional veterinary clinics who need communal cremation services.

Parkland Pet Cremation Service will be getting several enhancements, including a remodeled office and lobby, a new website, and a new manager.

Park Hills native Alexus Groom is moving back to the area to be manager and pet family care coordinator.

"I am excited to be back in Park Hills and I am honored to be part of a company that provides this invaluable service to our pet community," said Groom.

Groom is a 2017 graduate of Central High School. She attended Murray State University in Kentucky where she received her bachelor's degree in animal science. Groom joined the team this December and is looking forward to helping provide families with support and comfort during the loss of their pet.

Groom has a vast background of working with animals before coming to the Boyer team. She worked for Mershon Cattle Company, Tyson Foods, and local veterinarians in the area.

When she is not working, Groom enjoys boating, hunting, riding her horse, being around cattle, singing on her church worship team at Meadow Heights and making memories with friends, family, and her four-legged friends.

Boyer is a fifth-generation funeral director and president of C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Homes, owner of Hillview Memorial Crematory, Patriot Vault Company, and co-owner of Good Earth Monuments. He is extremely active in many community events and serves on numerous local boards that benefit this great community.

Boyer and his wife, Paula, have four "awesome" kids and an "awesome" dog.