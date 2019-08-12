{{featured_button_text}}
Guardian SSA Groundbreaking

As time has gone on, new businesses have come to town but as far as many can remember, there has been little to no new construction in downtown Fredericktown.

Daytona Brown and Alyssa and Brandon Brown are changing that with their new construction project on South Main Street.

The Madison County Chamber of Commerce held a groundbreaking ceremony July 25 for the future site of Guardian Safety, Security and Automation along with Modern Mental Health LLC.

The two businesses will occupy two of the three offices located within the new building with two residences located in the second story. 

"It feels really great to see new construction coming into the downtown area," MCCC President Tessa Rehkop said. "This empty lot was an eyesore before and now it will be the home of three new businesses."

Rehkop said she also loves the fact that it is three local residents who want to keep their businesses in Madison County.

All three of the owners are graduates from Fredericktown High School and see the importance of working for the community.

Brandon and Daytona have been providing local security services without a main location for two years now. The two realized the need for a local service after one of them suffered a break-in at their home and installed an alarm system himself.

"After doing so we talked about doing it as a side job since nobody in town did security work," Daytona said. "The need for our services took off."

Daytona said Guardian SSA will specialize in monitored burglar alarms, access control and camera surveillance systems for residential and commercial spaces. 

"Between the two of us, we have about 20 years combined of IT, radio communications, electronics and CCTV experience," Daytona said. "Also, both of us work in public safety, and have taken many courses taught by security professionals and law enforcement, to be able to provide the best systems for our customers."

Alyssa Brown, LPC also has plans to help the community with her business, Modern Mental Health LLC as a mental health service provider.

"Modern Mental Health LLC will provide therapy services including, but not limited to, individual counseling for children, adolescents and their families while working in partnership with community resources, agencies and local schools," Alyssa said. "Modern Health LLC is centered on a progressive and attentive approach to therapeutic practices and is eager to serve an area with limited mental health resources."

Alyssa said the downtown location will add convenience for local clients.

Alyssa received her Masters in Counseling from Missouri Baptist University in 2016 and has spent the last three years working as a certified school counselor for the Fredericktown School District while procuring state licensure. 

Alyssa said she looks forward to continuing to serve the community in her new scope of practice. 

As the three work together to complete the project, Daytona said all three of them are excited to have their businesses in their hometown and to continue to grow with the community. 

Victoria Kemper is a reporter for the Democrat News. She can be reached at 573-783-3366 or at vkemper@democratnewsonline.com

