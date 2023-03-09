Rob and Lien Walt, owners of Rob’s Guns and Battlefield Laser Tag, have announced the opening of their business in the Leadington strip mall located near the intersection of Highway 32 and U.S. 67. The couple is calling it their greatest adventure yet: Brickhouse Social, and it opens to the public March 15.

The “Big Bang Theory”-themed grand opening will feature an 11 a.m. ribbon cutting, and visitors are encouraged to enter the costume contest and dress as their favorite character from Big Bang Theory, or, since many episodes took place at the comic book store, guests are also encouraged to dress as their favorite comic book or anime character.

After 5 p.m. on March 15, the excitement will build with contests, trivia, the costume competition, and breaking in all the games in the place.

The Walts have described Brickhouse Social as a family entertainment center that includes:

● Full bar and kitchen

● Event rooms

● Duckpin bowling lanes

● Arcade games with virtual reality games

● Axe throwing

● 2-story laser tag

The drink menu features specialty cocktail and craft beer. The food menu features familiar bar-food favorites like wings, toasted ravioli and burgers, but it also features more unique menu items like the ricotta appetizer board, a variety of salads, and chicken and waffles.

When it opens to the public March 15, Brickhouse Social will offer menu or drink specials every day, and a variety of food-and-fun packages are available for all occasions-- from celebrating milestones like birthday and anniversary parties, to professional teambuilding exercise.

“When you visit, remember to ask about our ‘Play with your food’ option,” Lien said.

When asked what inspired the couple to open the restaurant and fun center, Lien said, “It’s a place to bring the community together again! It’s a special place where people gather to share stories and create memories.”

Both Rob and Lien are veterans. Lien said they wanted to show their appreciation to Leadington by building a place for the community to have fun, but she and Rob were also interested in providing spaces for veterans to meet, as well as first responders like police officers, firefighters and EMTs.

Lien said the history behind Leadington and the strip mall their business occupy made her fall in love with the city.

“Since 1821, Leadington has been progressing and changing to better serve its community members,” she said, adding that’s what she and Rob intend to accomplish, too.

Brickhouse Social is scheduled to open to the public March 15. It’s located next door to Rob’s Guns at 102 B St. Francois Plaza in Leadington.

More information can be found at brickhousesocial.com.