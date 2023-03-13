Cap America Inc. recently announced two recipients of its 2023 CAP Scholarship: brothers Jonathan and Justin Nixon.

Each was awarded $2,500 for the spring 2023 semester. Their parents are Tim and Katrina Nixon. Tim has been with Cap America for a year.

Jonathan Nixon will be attending Mount Vernon Nazarene University in Mount Vernon, Ohio, and Justin Nixon will be attending Capital University in Columbus, Ohio.

“We are proud to support these outstanding young people and commend them on their academic achievements” says Chairman Phil Page.

The College Assistance Program (CAP) scholarship is an employee benefit program available to the dependents of employees who work for the company.

A committee reviews the applications submitted for consideration. Criteria for dependent selection include full-time student status and a GPA performance of 2.50 or higher on a 4.00-point scale or 7.00 or higher on an 11.00-point scale for high school.