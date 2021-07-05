Buchheit moving cabinet operations to Ste. Gen

Carriage House Cabinet Collection, a division of Buchheit Inc., will be moving their operations to the former Lucent Window & Door Company warehouse in Ste. Genevieve.
With continued growth in the wholesale business and increased demand at the retail stores, this move to Ste. Genevieve will allow them to be more centrally located among the Buchheit stores and have space for continued growth. Additionally, by being open to the public, they will now be able to offer quality all wood cabinets to the community of Ste. Genevieve.
Over the past couple of months, Greg Hilbert and his team at L&H Rental Properties have worked hard to get the warehouse ready for the Carriage House operation, according to Buchheit officials.
Tim Buchheit, CEO of Buchheit Inc., described the work that was put into getting the warehouse ready.
“It has been a pleasure working with Greg and his team. Thanks to all their hard work, we are now ready to begin operations in Ste. Genevieve. We look forward to being a part of such a great community,” said Buchheit.
Buchheit said he is excited to expand into the Ste. Genevieve territory and to better serve their customers in the historic town.
Carriage House Manager Shannon Meyer also hopes to provide Ste. Genevieve’s locals an opportunity to join her team.
“The move to Ste. Genevieve is exciting because it enforces the growth we have been having as a company. We’re also looking forward to providing career potential to locals in the area,” Meyer said.
Carriage House began operations in 2006 in Biehle, assembling quality all-wood cabinets for the Buchheit stores and warehousing cabinets for a dealer network across the nation.
As the dealer network expanded and Carriage House began to outgrow the Biehle location, they moved into the Buchheit Logistics warehouse in Scott City, which allowed them more opportunity to grow. Today, they have more than 200 dealers nationwide representing over 500 stores, and continue to provide the Buchheit stores with high-quality cabinetry.
Although the official opening date has not been determined at this time, they hope to be open to the public by early fall of this year.