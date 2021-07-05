Buchheit moving cabinet operations to Ste. Gen

Carriage House Cabinet Collection, a division of Buchheit Inc., will be moving their operations to the former Lucent Window & Door Company warehouse in Ste. Genevieve.

With continued growth in the wholesale business and increased demand at the retail stores, this move to Ste. Genevieve will allow them to be more centrally located among the Buchheit stores and have space for continued growth. Additionally, by being open to the public, they will now be able to offer quality all wood cabinets to the community of Ste. Genevieve.

Over the past couple of months, Greg Hilbert and his team at L&H Rental Properties have worked hard to get the warehouse ready for the Carriage House operation, according to Buchheit officials.

Tim Buchheit, CEO of Buchheit Inc., described the work that was put into getting the warehouse ready.

“It has been a pleasure working with Greg and his team. Thanks to all their hard work, we are now ready to begin operations in Ste. Genevieve. We look forward to being a part of such a great community,” said Buchheit.

Buchheit said he is excited to expand into the Ste. Genevieve territory and to better serve their customers in the historic town.