Business culture emphasized at Desloge Chamber luncheon

"People over profit" was the heart of the message on Tuesday at the Desloge Chamber of Commerce General Investor Luncheon at the Lincoln Street Event Center.
Tony Myers, vice president of human relations for US Tool Group, was the guest speaker and shared his career philosophy on people and relationships.
He has worked in HR his whole career and has always preached that the culture of a business is key.
Recently Myers attended a seminar that addressed a few of the most significant challenges that businesses and HR personnel face. So he shared with members of the Desloge business community a few of the things he learned from Dr. Gustavo Grodnitzky, who is a respected leadership and profitability consultant and has written the book “Culture Trumps Everything.”
While listening to Grodnitzky speak, Myers realized he had been saying many of the same things over his career as Grodnitzy about cultural development and transformation with a heavy focus on people, and how they create profit.
“Through (Grodnitzky’s) work, he's determined there is not just a correlation between people and profit, people are the key,” Myers added.
Their shared philosophy includes developing cultures of inspiration and engagement, trust, empowerment, multiple lines of open communication and open flow of feedback, EQ/emotional intelligence, as well as training and developing effective leaders and teams.
“All that touchy-feely HR crap, right?” Myers joked.
Joking aside, Grodnitzky used data to show that people/development-focused companies significantly outperform profit-focused companies.
“So the people/culture companies were more than double return,” Myers said. “One other point, the persistent belief that doing right by people, by your team takes a long time to deliver financial results is patently demonstratively false.
"It delivers results in profits that are faster and higher and continue to widen in comparison over time. So the results are tangible.”
Myers went on to talk about how leaders can impact and guard the culture of their company, including through developing habits of connectedness/partnership, trust, and quintessence or inspiration and engagement.
“Culture is like a garden,” Myers said. “Left unattended, the garden’s going to grow all sorts of weeds and plants that you weren’t interested in growing. And some will actually choke out the fruits, the flowers, and the vegetables that you actually want. Your culture wants to grow. Make sure it grows in the way that you want it to.”
Also at the luncheon, UniTec Career Center was the business spotlight.
Director Jeff Cauley and Career Education Couselor Lindsey Matthews talked a little about adding a new Pathways to Teaching Program next year.
Instructor Jason Loughary also showed off the skills of this digital media students by sharing a commercial they put together for Pizza 101 South in Bonne Terre.
Loughary also filmed a Hot Seat Q and A session with St. Francois County Commissioner and Former Desloge Mayor David Kater. The UniTec students have been producing the videos and posting them on their YouTube page.
The questions included: what's your favorite state to visit (Florida), favorite sport (football), and favorite teacher (Mr. Posten).
Nikki Overfelt-Chifalu is a reporter for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at noverfelt@dailyjournalonline.com.