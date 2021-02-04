Business culture emphasized at Desloge Chamber luncheon

“All that touchy-feely HR crap, right?” Myers joked.

Joking aside, Grodnitzky used data to show that people/development-focused companies significantly outperform profit-focused companies.

“So the people/culture companies were more than double return,” Myers said. “One other point, the persistent belief that doing right by people, by your team takes a long time to deliver financial results is patently demonstratively false.

"It delivers results in profits that are faster and higher and continue to widen in comparison over time. So the results are tangible.”

Myers went on to talk about how leaders can impact and guard the culture of their company, including through developing habits of connectedness/partnership, trust, and quintessence or inspiration and engagement.

“Culture is like a garden,” Myers said. “Left unattended, the garden’s going to grow all sorts of weeds and plants that you weren’t interested in growing. And some will actually choke out the fruits, the flowers, and the vegetables that you actually want. Your culture wants to grow. Make sure it grows in the way that you want it to.”

Also at the luncheon, UniTec Career Center was the business spotlight.