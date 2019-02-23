A local business owner is seeking memorabilia pertaining to the former towns of Flat River, Esther, Rivermines and Elvins for a museum preserving the town's history.
Eugene Fritsche recently bought the old Stotler Bakery building in downtown Park Hills where he plans to open an antique shop. Featured in the antique shop, Fritsche is planning a section that will be devoted to preserving the heritage of the towns and displaying artifacts from the towns' history.
“What the museum is all about is the fact that we all lost our identity back in '94 when Esther, Elvins, Rivermines and Flat River were incorporated [into Park Hills]. I’m searching for the things time took away,” Fritsche said.
In regard to the specific types of memorabilia, Fritsche said, “I know people have garages and man-caves plastered with old Esther and Flat River stuff and I just thought it might be a shame that no one can share or see these things.”
He’s looking for things such as old yearbooks, articles with old local school names and logos on them, and anything else that someone feels should be displayed that reflect their history.
The 800-square-foot space that is designated for the town museum, which he hopes to have opened sometime this year, was inspired by Fritsche’s desire to not let the history be erased.
“Everything that has to do with history that I can find to do, I want to do. I want to preserve it,” Fritsche said.
Fritsche restored the old Gulf station which was once Howllet & Sons and is located downtown on Main Street across from Riverside Grill. He encourages people to stop by and take a tour, take pictures, share stories and even have a hot dog and soda if he has his barbecue grill out.
“Everyone who wants to come by, reminisce and share stories are welcome to do so and the museum will be the same way,” Fritsche said. He originally bought the Gulf station building for extra space to house his vehicles but the suggestions from the public to restore it and the general interest of town history preservation that he witnessed is what lead to, not only the restoration of the station but, the idea of the town museum.
Anyone who would like to donate or loan articles for display in the museum are encouraged to contact Fritsche. He prefers to be contacted by text at 573-631-3151, by email at genefrits@yahoo.com or just come by the Gulf station if you see he’s there.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.