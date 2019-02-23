Try 1 month for 99¢

A local business owner is seeking memorabilia pertaining to the former towns of Flat River, Esther, Rivermines and Elvins for a museum preserving the town's history.  

Eugene Fritsche recently bought the old Stotler Bakery building in downtown Park Hills where he plans to open an antique shop. Featured in the antique shop, Fritsche is planning a section that will be devoted to preserving the heritage of the towns and displaying artifacts from the towns' history.

“What the museum is all about is the fact that we all lost our identity back in '94 when Esther, Elvins, Rivermines and Flat River were incorporated [into Park Hills]. I’m searching for the things time took away,” Fritsche said.

In regard to the specific types of memorabilia, Fritsche said, “I know people have garages and man-caves plastered with old Esther and Flat River stuff and I just thought it might be a shame that no one can share or see these things.”

He’s looking for things such as old yearbooks, articles with old local school names and logos on them, and anything else that someone feels should be displayed that reflect their history.

The 800-square-foot space that is designated for the town museum, which he hopes to have opened sometime this year, was inspired by Fritsche’s desire to not let the history be erased.

“Everything that has to do with history that I can find to do, I want to do. I want to preserve it,” Fritsche said.

Fritsche restored the old Gulf station which was once Howllet & Sons and is located downtown on Main Street across from Riverside Grill. He encourages people to stop by and take a tour, take pictures, share stories and even have a hot dog and soda if he has his barbecue grill out.

“Everyone who wants to come by, reminisce and share stories are welcome to do so and the museum will be the same way,” Fritsche said. He originally bought the Gulf station building for extra space to house his vehicles but the suggestions from the public to restore it and the general interest of town history preservation that he witnessed is what lead to, not only the restoration of the station but, the idea of the town museum.

Anyone who would like to donate or loan articles for display in the museum are encouraged to contact Fritsche. He prefers to be contacted by text at 573-631-3151, by email at genefrits@yahoo.com or just come by the Gulf station if you see he’s there.

Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3628, or at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com.

