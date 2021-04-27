 Skip to main content
Campbell hired as print supervisor
Campbell hired as print supervisor

Campbell hired as print supervisor

Charles Campbell

Cap America Inc. has announced Charles Campbell has joined the company as its new print supervisor. Campbell will oversee the day-to-day print department operations.

Campbell will be responsible for coordinating production schedules and overseeing quality and efficiency within the department. He will report to Vice President of Production Tom Gillespie.

“We’re very glad to welcome Charles to his new role. His years of knowledge and technical expertise will bring the Cap America Print Department to a level we have never experienced before as a company," Gillespie said. "Charles will be a strong addition to our production team, and I am looking forward to working with him as a part of the leadership team to further advance our printing capabilities.”

Campbell has more than 30 years of experience in the screen print industry, many of which he spent in a leadership role.

“I’m excited to bring over three decades worth of knowledge and experience to the print department at Cap America. This company excels in headwear decoration, and I’m looking forward to being a part of a team so dedicated to quality and excellence," he said.

