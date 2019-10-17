Cap America adds VP of finance

Cap America Inc. recently announced that Curt Carr has joined the firm as vice president of finance.
In his new role, Carr will have responsibility for central financial functions including accounting, payroll and risk management. Additionally, he will coordinate internal controls and analyze system performance.
Carr is a University of Missouri graduate and brings two decades of accounting experience into this role. He will report to Cap America Chief Financial Officer James A. “Trae” Hastings III.
Hastings said the diversity of Carr's experience in finance, accounting and complex system conversions is very much in line with the needs of Cap America's growth.
“I am eager to begin contributing to the success at Cap America,” Carr said.
Cap America Inc. originated in 1985 and has become one of the largest importers of headwear in the industry. Products include in-stock, custom overseas, camouflage, and USA-made knit products. Cap America can be contacted at 800-487-2227, or at www.capamerica.com
