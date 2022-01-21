Cap America donates to local school district

For the third year in a row, Cap America Inc. donated $25,000 to the Marquand Zion School District. The donation will be used for continued building improvements and new ceiling installations.

Phil Page, who has recently transitioned from CEO of the company to chairman of the board, has worked to create a legacy of giving at Cap America. Page, along with his wife Mary, said they strongly believe that a solid educational foundation is essential to a thriving community and generously support local educational programs. “We’re not only investing in our local youth, but our future workforce,” he said.

Maria Weekley, graduate of Marquand Zion High School and Cap America community outreach coordinator, said she was glad to once again be able to present the donation to her alma mater. Weekley states, “I appreciate the opportunity to present this donation each year. I’m thankful to work for a company with such a generous and giving culture and I hope other Marquand graduates will consider a career path with us as well.”

