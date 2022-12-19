 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cap America donates to Madison County Recovery Allies

Cap America

Cap America recently made a $50,000 donation to Madison County Recovery Allies (MCRA). Pictured below, from left, are Cap America Vice President of Production Jon Page, Cap America CEO Mark Gammon, MCRA Board Member Nic Adams, MCRA Director Karen Whitener, MCRA Board President Shanna Sorg, and Cap America Vice President of Customer Experience Cory Cissell. Not pictured are MCRA Secretary Teresa Winston, MCRA Treasurer Kim James, and MCRA Board Member Tracy Edmonds.

 Submitted

Cap America recently made a $50,000 donation to Madison County Recovery Allies (MCRA).

MCRA formed as a non-profit organization in June of 2022 to improve access to substance use disorder treatment and recovery resources for Madison County residents. Their mission is to help break the cycle of addiction in Madison County.

The organization provides direct support to those with a substance use disorder by assisting with individual plans for long term recovery. Certified peer specialists and recovery support specialists work directly with clients to help them access treatment and other services.

MCRA also provides community education and support for loved ones affected by substance use disorder. They advocate for easier access to outpatient treatment, group meetings, and re-entry into the workplace.

With this generous donation, MCRA plans to add more certified peer specialists and recovery support specialists and will continue working on a long-term plan to bring recovery housing to Madison County.

