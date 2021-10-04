Cap America donates to senior center

Cap America made a monetary donation of $25,000 dollars to the Madison County Senior Citizen Council on Aging. The non-profit organization aims to serve the nutritional needs of the elderly in the community and relies on state funding, grants, and donations.

Cap America’s donation will be used primarily for the Meals on Wheels program. This program supplies meals to 90-112 people every day. The funds will be used to purchase the necessary groceries and supplies to prepare and deliver the meals, as well as help with the maintenance of the vans used for the deliveries.

Cap America’s Community Outreach Coordinator Maria Weekley explains how important this program is within our community. “For many of the homebound senior citizens, the Meals on Wheels program is the only interaction they have. These volunteers do far more than just deliver meals; they provide kindness and empathy and a helping hand when needed.”

If you would like to help support this important local organization, please visit fredericktown-sc.weebly.com to find out about how to volunteer or make a donation.

