Cap America, Inc. has hired Steve Serini as facility maintenance manager.
Serini will assume the role from company veteran Kirby Laws who has announced his intent to retire. He will report to the Vice President of Operations Tom Gillespie.
Gillespie said, “Steve is a great addition to the Cap America team. His solid knowledge of technical processes and extensive background in safety compliance assure us he is the perfect fit for our company.”
Serini, who has been employed in the field for more than 30 years will have the key responsibilities of direction and oversight for all aspects of mechanical, electrical and preventative maintenance for the company while insuring a safe, secure and comfortable environment for visitors and staff.
“I am eager to join the Cap America team and make a contribution to the growing organization,” Serini said.
Cap America, Inc. originated in 1985 and has become one of the largest importers of headwear in the industry. Products include in stock, custom overseas, camouflage, and USA made knit products. Cap America can be contacted at 800-487-2227, or at www.capamerica.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.