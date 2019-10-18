{{featured_button_text}}
Cap America

Cap America Knit Manager Jon Page, National Sales Manager Cory Cissell, President/COO Mark Gammon, and Mary Page (director and also member of the foundation) present a check to Tony Myers, president of MAC Foundation, and Kevin Thurman, director of development at MAC.

 Submitted

Fredericktown-based Cap America recently made a $15,000 donation to Mineral Area College Foundation.

The foundation will direct the donation to the Enhancement Grant, which provides a $3 for $1 match from the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, for the purchase of $60,000 worth of training equipment for MAC students in numerous departments.

Cap America originated in 1985 and has become one of the largest importers of headwear in the industry. Products include in-stock, custom overseas, camouflage, and USA-made knit products at a very competitive price. Cap America can be contacted by phone at 800-487-2227, or at www.capamerica.com.

Be the first to know - Sign up for News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments