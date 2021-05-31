Cap America named in PPB 'Greatest Companies to Work For'

Cap America Inc. was named one of 2021's Greatest Companies to Work For by Promotional Products Association International’s Promotional Products Business magazine.

The annual competition has been conducted since 2011 but was put on hold last year because of the pandemic.

“This competition is extremely popular and competitive, and we were so happy to be able to reinstate it this year. After the challenges we’ve all been through over the past 15 months or so, it was a joy to give our member companies a way to engage their employees and an opportunity to celebrate,” said Tina Berres Filipski, PPB’s editor and director of publications.

Companies included in the competition had to be nominated by an employee, and then a 15-question survey was sent to every full-time employee to rate their company in five areas: benefits, resources, culture, leadership and company direction. Companies were also required to meet a percentage of completed surveys. The survey results were then tabulated to reveal this year’s top companies.

Cap America President and COO Mark Gammon said they are “beyond proud" to receive the recognition.