Cap America named in PPB 'Greatest Companies to Work For'

Cap America Inc. was named one of 2021's Greatest Companies to Work For by Promotional Products Association International’s Promotional Products Business magazine.
The annual competition has been conducted since 2011 but was put on hold last year because of the pandemic.
“This competition is extremely popular and competitive, and we were so happy to be able to reinstate it this year. After the challenges we’ve all been through over the past 15 months or so, it was a joy to give our member companies a way to engage their employees and an opportunity to celebrate,” said Tina Berres Filipski, PPB’s editor and director of publications.
Companies included in the competition had to be nominated by an employee, and then a 15-question survey was sent to every full-time employee to rate their company in five areas: benefits, resources, culture, leadership and company direction. Companies were also required to meet a percentage of completed surveys. The survey results were then tabulated to reveal this year’s top companies.
Cap America President and COO Mark Gammon said they are “beyond proud" to receive the recognition.
"Our employees have endured a very turbulent year, but throughout it all, they have proven again and again that this is more than a company, it’s a family," he said. "I have watched them come together to face and overcome insurmountable odds over the past several months, and I have truly never been so proud to be a part of a team like ours.”
After experiencing a stall in business last summer due to COVID-19, Cap America business bounced back in early 2021 and is predicted to surpass 2019 growth, setting a record for the company. The company is rapidly expanding their workforce and is currently hiring in several different departments.
“The biggest reason we were awarded this recognition is our company culture,” Director of HR Sarah Burgin said. “But closely behind that is our benefits package that extends beyond health care, 401k, and paid time off. We’re a small company, but we work hard to make our employees feel appreciated.”
To join the Cap America team, visit www.capamerica.com and click on the Employment tab. Any questions can be directed to hr@capamerica.com.